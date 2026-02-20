Play Like a Girl Seeks 100+ Female Athletes for Portrait Project & Coffee Table Book, All Profits Donated to Charity

Texas portrait studio to feature timeless black-and-white portraits spotlighting girls and women in sports, showcasing visibility and strength.

LOCKHART, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Play Like a Girl is a powerful black-and-white portrait series celebrating the strength, grace, and journey of female athletes, from fearless 7-year-olds to accomplished adult competitors. Created by a former photojournalist-turned-purpose-driven portrait artist, the project uses museum-quality imagery to ensure girls and women are seen as powerful before the world tells them to shrink.The project will culminate in a 2026 coffee table book, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Central Texas Flood Relief and the Women’s Sports Foundation.“These aren’t just portraits,” says founder and photographer Jennifer Lindberg. “They’re visual legacies, a powerful reminder that how she shows up for herself matters.”Rooted in a lifelong love of black-and-white photography, Lindberg’s work removes color to strip away time and trend, allowing emotion, presence, and individuality to take center stage. The result is a timeless record of athleticism, confidence, and identity—one that counters the effects of social media comparison and underrepresentation that disproportionately impact girls and women. Research shows that nearly half of all girls quit sports by age 14 due to low body confidence and Jennifer is committed to changing that narrative.Play Like a Girl is for:- Girls (ages 7+) currently participating in sports- Teen athletes navigating identity-defining years- Adult women reclaiming a meaningful chapter of their lives- Mothers, daughters, and multigenerational female athletes seeking to be seen and rememberedEach participant receives a complimentary high-end studio session (standard session fee waived), a $100 artwork credit toward prints or portrait collections (investments begin at $695), and a guaranteed minimum ¼-page feature in the 2026 coffee table book.Lindberg, a mother of a teenager, was inspired to create the project after witnessing how constant social media comparison affects confidence and self-image in young girls and women. By placing women in front of the camera, where they are often absent, Play Like a Girl ensures they are present in the visual record of their own lives.Portrait sessions are currently underway, with the book scheduled for release at the end of 2026.For participation details, visit Jenniferlindbergstudio.com/play-like-a-girl

