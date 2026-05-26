LA FATÉN Launches Foundation Supporting Women Facing Cancer Diagnoses

Luxury jewelry house launches an initiative, inspired by the founder’s mother, to support women facing the emotional & financial challenges of cancer treatment

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LA FATÉN , the ultra-exclusive high jewelry Maison known for its rare pink diamonds and investment-grade craftsmanship, has announced the launch of the LA FATÉN Foundation , a new charitable initiative dedicated to supporting women facing cancer diagnoses and treatment.Founder and head designer Donatello Bonasera created the foundation after seeing firsthand how cancer impacted his mother and their family and the toll it took emotionally, physically, and financially.Through the initiative, a portion of proceeds from LA FATÉN’s jewelry collections will support cancer-related causes, including direct donations to medical centers and care packages for individuals who have been recently diagnosed. The foundation aims to raise awareness around the financial uncertainty many patients face while navigating treatment, insurance coverage, and healthcare resources.What truly distinguishes the foundation is its innovative philanthropic approach. Instead of depending exclusively on traditional fundraising, Donatello has dedicated several of his most valuable works, spanning both high jewelry and fine art, as direct contributions to the foundation. Future creations will also be committed to supporting the initiative, establishing a sustainable model in which art itself serves as a powerful vehicle for meaningful giving.In this approach, each piece carries meaning beyond craftsmanship or ownership. The work is designed not only to be collected but also to continue giving back long after it is created.“Seeing my mother fight cancer completely reshaped how I think about strength, and the fear families can feel during uncertain times,” said Donatello Bonasera, founder of LA FATÉN. “There are so many people who do not know what support they qualify for or how they are going to manage the financial burden that comes with treatment. I wanted to create something that not only honors my mother but also gives back to women facing that reality every day.”The launch reflects the deeper meaning behind the LA FATÉN brand itself. Every piece created by the House includes a signature pink diamond, chosen both for its rarity and as a subtle symbol of cancer awareness.LA FATÉN specializes in these exceptionally rare pink diamonds, focusing on high jewelry pieces crafted in limited quantities for a highly selective clientele. The House centers its philosophy around rarity, artistry, and naturally occurring materials that hold lasting value.Bonasera says the foundation is an extension of the brand’s belief that luxury should carry meaning beyond aesthetics.“True luxury should mean something,” Bonasera said. “Art, craftsmanship, and rare natural materials have lasting value because they are real, enduring, and tied to our earth. We wanted the foundation to reflect that same philosophy while supporting people during one of the hardest moments of their lives.”Additional details about the LA FATÉN Foundation, including future partnerships and support initiatives, will be announced in the coming months.For more information, visit lafaten.org.

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