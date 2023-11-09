Sustainable Impact Summit 2023: Leading ASEAN Sustainability Executives Convene to Forge Path to Net-Zero
The paramount goal of our gathering here is to forge a global community of sustainability leaders who are resolute in implementing transformative actions within their enterprises & broader communities”BALI, IDSA, BALI, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unparalleled gathering of minds committed to shaping a sustainable future, BuyerForesight and Common Sense Conferences are hosting the Sustainable Impact Summit in Bali, Indonesia. This seminal event, generously supported by premier sponsors Equinix, Esri, DNV, Asuene, Sphera, and Engie Impact, is bringing together the region's foremost sustainability executives to engage in critical dialogues around the acceleration towards net-zero emissions through practical, actionable strategies.
Attendees are actively delving into how cutting-edge technologies, data analytics, and artificial intelligence can act as catalysts for environmental change. The two-day event features a series of panel discussions, keynote addresses, and interactive workshops that provide participants with a rich tapestry of insights and plans for implementation within their organizations.
The speaker lineup is highlighted by Hamza Ali Malik, Director of the Macroeconomic Policy & Financing for Development Division at the United Nations ESCAP, who is offering his expertise in sustainable development and economic policy in a compelling discourse on the role of cross-sector collaboration in achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Ibu Diah Paham, Deputy Minister for Resources and Institutions at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, is captivating the audience with Indonesia's innovative approaches to integrating sustainability into economic growth and national development plans.
The Summit's agenda presents a thoughtful blend of visionary ideas and grounded case studies, emphasizing the urgency of the climate crisis while spotlighting the ASEAN region's unique challenges and opportunities. This strategic focus reinforces the Summit's position as a driving force for regional environmental stewardship and corporate responsibility.
"The paramount goal of our gathering here is to forge a global community of sustainability leaders who are resolute in implementing transformative actions within their enterprises and broader communities,” says Mitch Speers, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer of BuyerForesight. “We hope that over the next few years, this summit can serve as the core starting point of a global community of people who are actually in the positions of power to make an impact on climate change and carbon emissions."
As organizations face increasing pressure to demonstrate environmental accountability, the Sustainable Impact Summit represents a significant stride towards a collaborative, tech-enabled approach to ecological conservation. The outcomes of the Summit are expected to resonate across industries, inspiring a wave of innovative sustainability initiatives and a collective march towards a greener future.
For more information about the Sustainable Impact Summit, please visit https://www.commonsense.events/events/sustainable-impact-apac/.
