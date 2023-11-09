New act streamlines credential recognition for internationally trained professionals

CANADA, November 9 - Zahra Sobhaniyeh, secretary, board of directors, Iranian Engineers of BC Association –

“Improving the transparency and fairness of credential recognition and fast-tracking the evaluation process are vital promises of the international credential recognition legislation. Our aspiration is that this legislation lays a solid groundwork, enabling professional regulatory and service organizations, as well as other relevant stakeholders, to work together and effectively improve the experience of internationally trained professionals including engineers and architects in B.C.”

Bridgette Anderson, CEO and president, Greater Vancouver Board of Trade –

“The passing of this legislation a few weeks after being introduced is a clear indication of how important it is for British Columbia to harness the skills of newcomers and ensure they can realize their full potential. With record-breaking population growth as a backdrop, guaranteeing that businesses have a more streamlined and transparent process for recognizing international credentials is paramount to building a future where every British Columbian can thrive.”

Olga Stachova, CEO, MOSAIC BC –

“The immigrant communities in B.C. applaud the passing of legislation aimed at removing barriers internationally trained professionals experience in accessing careers in their professions and streamlining the path to fully realizing the incredible potential and skills newcomers bring to this province. This step will have a significant positive impact not only on the quality of lives and futures of newcomers, but on the B.C. economy and society at large.”

Dennis Salonoy, intern architect, Architectural Institute of B.C. –

“Being an internationally trained professional, it is very important for me that this legislation be passed and enacted because it will lessen the burden of my everyday struggles in life. The B.C. government’s goal of credential recognition to be more transparent, efficient and fair for internationally trained professionals like me is a testament of dedication, compassion and commitment to B.C. residents. I will be more than happy and elated to see more professionals joining the B.C. workforce in the future to contribute to building a better British Columbia and a nation.”

Queenie Choo, CEO, S.U.C.C.E.S.S. –

“For years, newcomers have told us how foreign-credential recognition barriers prevent them from fully integrating into their new home. Requirements for Canadian work experience have been preventing people with professional skills from contributing to our society for too long. We are very encouraged and excited that this new legislation will help maximize the diverse talents of immigrants here in B.C. We’re looking forward to closing the skills-shortage gap in our province, improving the fairness and timeliness of the process, and supporting growth in our economy.”

Heidi Yang, CEO, Engineers and Geoscientists BC –

“As regulators, we have a duty to the public to ensure only qualified individuals have a license to practise professionally, but we must also ensure our requirements are applied equally and consistently to all applicants. Engineers and Geoscientists BC has a strong track record of improving our admissions processes to be more flexible and accessible to international applicants. We are pleased to see many of these processes reflected in this legislation.”