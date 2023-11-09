General Richard D. Clarke Elected to Move United Board of Directors
Retired Army General Served as the 12th Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and Understands the Power of Adaptive Sports
I have witnessed first-hand how adaptive sports helps families through some tough times and most importantly saves lives”ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired Army General Richard D. Clarke, who served as the 12th Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and understands the power of adaptive sports, has joined the board of directors of Move United, a nonprofit organization that is the national leader in community adaptive sports. The national organization offers more than 70 adaptive sports to 120,000 youth and adults with disabilities through a network of more than 200 member organizations in 45 states.
— Retired Army General Richard D. Clarke
Prior to assuming command of USSOCOM, General Clarke served as Director for Strategic Plans and Policy (J5), Joint Staff at the Pentagon. Other assignments as a general officer include: Deputy Commanding General for Operations, 10th Mountain Division from 2011 to 2013; the 74th Commandant of Cadets, United States Military Academy at West Point from 2013 to 2014; and the Commander of the 82nd Airborne Division.
General Clarke’s deployments include Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Operation Joint Guardian in Macedonia, three deployments in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, four deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and one deployment as the commander of the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command - Operation Inherent Resolve.
He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, and was commissioned into the Infantry in 1984. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from West Point and a Master of Business Administration from Benedictine College. He is a distinguished graduate of the National War College earning a master's degree in Security and Strategic Studies.
“Our organization’s history is intertwined with those that have served our country," said Move United's Executive Director Glenn Merry. "Our roots were planted when soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division would take wounded veterans skiing in the late 1960’s. Not only did General Clarke serve as a General Officer in that unit, but as the previous SOCOM commander, he understands the value that adaptive sports has provided our wounded warfighters through his direct involvement in the Warrior Games.”
“I have witnessed first-hand how adaptive sports helps families through some tough times and most importantly saves lives,” Clarke said.
Move United uses the power of sport to push what’s possible for people with disabilities, confronting ignorance, fueling conversation, and inciting action that leads us to a world where everyone’s included. To learn more about the organization, visit moveunitedsport.org.
