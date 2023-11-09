Barton Gilman Receives Top Rankings in Nine Practice Areas in 2024 “Best Law Firms” Publication

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barton Gilman LLP has been selected to the 2024 “Best Law Firms” ranking by U.S. News and World Report and received rankings in nine regional practice areas. This marks the tenth consecutive year the firm has been included in the prestigious directory of best firms in the country.

The rankings compiled by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers recognize firms for professional excellence and are heavily based on impressive ratings from clients and peers. Receiving Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 rankings across multiple practice areas reflects the high level of respect the firm continues to earn among its clients and leading lawyers within the same practice areas for their abilities, professionalism and integrity.

The firm received the following rankings in the 2024 publication:

Tier 1 – Boston

• Litigation - Health Care

• Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

• Product Liability Litigation - Defendants

Tier 1 – Rhode Island

• Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants

Tier 2 – Boston

• Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

Tier 2 – Rhode Island

• Education Law

• Litigation – Insurance

Tier 3 – Rhode Island

• Commercial Litigation

• Litigation – Labor & Employment

Tier 3 – New Jersey

• Litigation – Labor & Employment

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. Clients were asked to provide feedback on firm practice groups, addressing expertise, responsiveness, understanding of a business and its needs, cost-effectiveness, civility, and whether they would refer another client to the firm.

The 2024 “Best Law Firms” rankings are distributed to general counsel and other corporate executives and can be seen in their entirety by visiting bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, Providence, New York, Philadelphia, Milford, Connecticut, and Fairfield, New Jersey offering legal services in over twenty five service areas, including medical malpractice and aging services defense, professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, product liability and general liability, business and commercial litigation, education law and employment, as well as immigration, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation and intellectual property. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman has achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.