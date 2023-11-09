BCR Cyber Receives an Additional $500,000 from EARN Maryland Program
Grants to Help Fund BCR Cyber’s ICE-T Entry-Level Course and SOC Simulation TrainingBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCR Cyber, a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity training, certification, and job placement services, today announced that it received two additional $250,000 grants from the Maryland Department of Labor’s Employment Advancement Right Now (EARN) Maryland program.
EARN Maryland awards funding to strategic industry partnerships that comprise employers, non-profits, higher education institutions, local workforce development boards, and local governments. Based upon employer-identified training needs, partnerships provide education and skills training to unemployed and underemployed Marylanders. The program also includes career advancement strategies for incumbent workers, leading to a more highly skilled workforce in the state.
Maryland Governor Wes Moore recently announced that the Maryland Department of Labor received an additional $2 million in grants to expand the EARN program. The 13 new awards will allow more than 700 Marylanders to receive industry-driven occupational training and meaningful connections to employment opportunities offered by more than 200 participating employers and industry partners.
A prominent grantee of EARN Maryland, BCR Cyber has trained thousands of students and placed over 80 percent of them in IT/cybersecurity positions and is actively helping to close the cybersecurity workforce gap in the state.
“We applaud Governor Moore’s decision to expand EARN program grants and look forward to continuing our partnership with the Maryland Department of Labor to train and cultivate the state’s workforce,” says Michael Spector, President, BCR Cyber. “EARN Maryland is an invaluable program not only for creating competitive, well-paying career opportunities for aspiring cybersecurity professionals, but also for meeting a critical need for filling thousands of open cybersecurity positions in Maryland.”
BCR Cyber’s Intrusion Countermeasures Education & Training (ICE-T) entry-level program is a six-month course commencing with CompTIA’s A+, Network+ and Security+ training and certification, and then continues with command line training and Security Operations Center (SOC) Simulation Training utilizing BCR Cyber’s proprietary cyber range (BCR Cyber Range). BCR Cyber’s Advanced Cybersecurity Training (ACT) program is an 80-hour course designed for Marylanders who already have significant IT knowledge where students are required to detect an attack, mitigate it, and remediate the damage utilizing the BCR Cyber Range. These programs are designed for the unemployed and underemployed entry-level IT/cybersecurity population.
To ensure that its training programs are aligned with today’s cybersecurity industry standards, BCR Cyber leads a public-private consortium of more than 30 Strategic Industry Partners (SIP) that provide the company with valuable guidance on industry requirements and needs.
Additionally, BCR Cyber holds the exclusive responsibility of conducting technical proficiency testing for third-party assessment organizations (3PAOs) as required by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). BCR Cyber testing ensures that these organizations meet the standards necessary to assess and authorize cloud service providers for federal agencies.
About BCR Cyber
Established in 2017, BCR Cyber (formerly Baltimore Cyber Range) is dedicated to delivering exceptional training solutions to both government and commercial clients. BCR Cyber has trained thousands of individuals and successfully placed over 80 percent into employment. The BCR Cyber Range is the first such facility in the world specifically dedicated to workforce development in the cybersecurity sector. BCR Cyber provides trainees with the most advanced cybersecurity strategies and techniques in an environment that simulates real threats in real-time. The range's hands-on training encompasses cyber threat detection, compromise mitigation, and system remediation, and is complemented by placement services. For more information, visit www.bcrcyber.com.
