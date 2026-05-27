BCR Cyber Hires Tasha Cornish as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships

Tasha Cornish, VP of Strategic Partnerships, BCR Cyber.

Tasha's experience in building effective teams, driving organizational growth, and designing innovative programs will be instrumental to our continued expansion statewide and nationwide.” — Michael Spector, President and CEO, BCR Cyber

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BCR Cyber , a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity training and job placement services, announced the hiring of Tasha Cornish as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships.In this position, Cornish will work closely with BCR Cyber’s executive team to develop and manage high-impact partnerships with both private and public sector organizations. She will collaborate with policymakers, government officials, and industry stakeholders to help advance strategic initiatives that support the company’s long-term growth and workforce development mission.“Tasha has spent years in the cybersecurity industry and understands the need for and importance of our mission to provide experiential IT and cyber training, education, and employment opportunities for thousands of students and professionals in Maryland,” says Michael Spector, President and CEO, BCR Cyber. “Her experience in building effective teams, driving organizational growth, and designing innovative programs will be instrumental to our continued expansion statewide and nationwide.”Prior to joining BCR Cyber, Cornish served as Executive Director of the Cybersecurity Association, Inc., a Maryland-based 501(c)(6) nonprofit dedicated to building the state’s cybersecurity industry. She also served as Executive Director of St. Mary's Outreach Center, a non-profit organization focused on helping older adults live self-sufficiently. In both leadership roles, Cornish increased membership revenues, launched workforce training coalitions, secured funding, and developed operational infrastructure initiatives. Cornish earned an M.S.P.H. degree from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and a bachelor’s degree from Cedar College.For more information about BCR Cyber, visit www.bcrcyber.com About BCR CyberEstablished in 2017, BCR Cyber (formerly Baltimore Cyber Range) is dedicated to delivering exceptional training solutions to both government and commercial clients. BCR Cyber has trained thousands of individuals and successfully placed over 83 percent into employment. The BCR Cyber Range is the first such facility in the world specifically dedicated to workforce development in the cybersecurity sector. BCR Cyber provides trainees with the most advanced cybersecurity strategies and techniques in an environment that simulates real threats in real-time. The range's hands-on training encompasses cyber threat detection, compromise mitigation, and system remediation, and is complemented by placement services.

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