CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOMÉ Inc. Announces $1.5 Million in Funding from the Government of Canada Business Scale-Up and Productivity Program
SOMÉ Inc. (SOMÉ) is pleased to announce that it has been selected to receive $1,500,000 in funding through the Government of Canada’s Business Scale-Up and Productivity (BSP) Program. Funding will support SOMÉ’s bold expansion plans into new markets and new product categories.
The BSP program - delivered by PrairiesCan in Alberta - offers interest-free repayable funding to high-growth incorporated businesses that are scaling up and producing innovative goods, services, or technologies.
“We are honored to be selected by the Government of Canada to receive this coveted funding which will go a long way in achieving our goal of improving the lives of hot sleepers and $100+ million annual revenue,” states Lara Smith, Founder of SOMÉ Inc. “41% of North American adults sleep hot, which disrupts their sleep. This funding will allow us to get in front of more people suffering and expedite the R&D on new products that will provide relief to the millions of people suffering in silence.”
“Our government is making investments that empower innovators and entrepreneurs across the Prairies to launch new products, expand into global markets and create quality jobs in our communities,” said the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan. “Today’s investment in SOMÉ Inc. will help enable this leading-edge, women-owned Calgary company to further scale up its operations and meet the growing customer demand for its innovative sleep technology – both at home and abroad.”
“Successful and innovative businesses play an essential role in a strong Calgary economy and a high quality of life for all Albertans,” said George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview. “I'm proud that our government is investing to help proven small and medium-sized businesses like SOMÉ to continue their amazing growth trajectory while creating new jobs and economic activity for our community.”
About SOMÉ:
SOMÉ is a global luxury wellness brand devoted to innovating the quality of sleep through technology and science-infused fabrics. Powered by the Xirotex family of proprietary technologies, SOMÉ is devoted to improving the quality of sleep through the thoughtful integration of science and technology with ultimate luxury. To learn more about SOMÉ please visit www.thesomelife.com.
About PrairiesCan:
PrairiesCan is the federal department that supports economic growth in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. Its programs and services help businesses, not-for-profits and communities grow stronger. Its mandate is to support economic growth and diversification in the Prairie provinces and advance the interests of the region in national economic policy, programs and projects. Learn more at www.prairiescan.gc.ca.
