Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,557 in the last 365 days.

Flint’s Light’N Up Cannabis Co. Gifting 1000 Turkeys for Thanksgiving

Three men standing in front of a refrigerated truck full of frozen turkeys.

A truckload of turkeys for people in Flint

This is the third year that Light'N Up Cannabis has brought Thanksgiving food to families in Flint.

We’ve been through some tough times here in Flint, and people deserve every single break we can provide. Giving them the central part of a Thanksgiving meal is our honor.”
— Kyle Cohee, owner Light'N Up Cannabis Co.
FLINT, MI, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Light’N Up Cannabis Company is bringing Thanksgiving happiness to Flint area families with a gift of 1000 turkeys.

The locally-owned/veteran-owned cannabis shop is providing birds to families and individuals on Saturday, November 18, from 10 AM until 8 PM (or until all the birds are gone) at the store located at 4184 Pier North Boulevard, Flint. Of the 1000 turkeys on hand, 100 will be directly given to Vet Life, a local nonprofit organization that serves veterans and 20 turkeys will go to North End Soup Kitchen and several other Flint area churches and organizations.

Light’N Up owner and founder Kyle Cohee has nurtured and grown this event, now in its third year. “Once you get something like this started, it takes on a life of its own and is more fun and more rewarding each year. The gratitude people express is heartwarming,” said Cohee.

“We’ve been through some tough times here in Flint, and people deserve every single break we can provide. Giving them the central part of a Thanksgiving meal is our honor and our way of thanking the people of Flint for supporting our store,” said Cohee.

Stephen Cochran, country music artist and veteran advocate, will be on site along with Flint native and retired NFL wide receiver Andre Rison and retired Detroit Lions guard Rob Sims, co-owner of Primitiv Cannabis.

Light’N Up Cannabis Co. requires that each person receiving a turkey be 21 years or older, sign a liability waiver and provide an email or texting address.

Participating Vendors and Stores
This year's turkey drop is made possible by Light’N Up Cannabis Co. and these supporting companies and individuals—Aardvark Industrees, Alpine Marketplace, Belushi’s Farm, Biography Photography and Social Media, CaliBalze, CannaBee, Cheech’s Stash, Stephen Cochran, Cream Team Genetics, Coffee Beanery, Detroit Edibles, Dixie Brands, Fello Cannabis, Five Star Extracts, Franklin Fields, Frosted Farms, Funk Masters, Green Leaf Cannabis, Grown Rogue, Light Sky Farms, Darren McCarty, MJ Verdant, MKX, Monster Xtracts, Oak Canna, Oak Pharma, Old School Organics, Outfront, Platinum Vapes, Primitiv, ProGro, Real Leaf Solutions, Rise, Stiiizy, Tip Top, Tonic, TreeTown, Twizted Heights, UBaked, Vet Life and Whispering Green Exotics.

Roberta F King
Canna Communication
+1 231-557-3558
roberta@cannacommunication.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Flint’s Light’N Up Cannabis Co. Gifting 1000 Turkeys for Thanksgiving

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more