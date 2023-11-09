Flint’s Light’N Up Cannabis Co. Gifting 1000 Turkeys for Thanksgiving
This is the third year that Light'N Up Cannabis has brought Thanksgiving food to families in Flint.
We’ve been through some tough times here in Flint, and people deserve every single break we can provide. Giving them the central part of a Thanksgiving meal is our honor.”FLINT, MI, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Light’N Up Cannabis Company is bringing Thanksgiving happiness to Flint area families with a gift of 1000 turkeys.
— Kyle Cohee, owner Light'N Up Cannabis Co.
The locally-owned/veteran-owned cannabis shop is providing birds to families and individuals on Saturday, November 18, from 10 AM until 8 PM (or until all the birds are gone) at the store located at 4184 Pier North Boulevard, Flint. Of the 1000 turkeys on hand, 100 will be directly given to Vet Life, a local nonprofit organization that serves veterans and 20 turkeys will go to North End Soup Kitchen and several other Flint area churches and organizations.
Light’N Up owner and founder Kyle Cohee has nurtured and grown this event, now in its third year. “Once you get something like this started, it takes on a life of its own and is more fun and more rewarding each year. The gratitude people express is heartwarming,” said Cohee.
“We’ve been through some tough times here in Flint, and people deserve every single break we can provide. Giving them the central part of a Thanksgiving meal is our honor and our way of thanking the people of Flint for supporting our store,” said Cohee.
Stephen Cochran, country music artist and veteran advocate, will be on site along with Flint native and retired NFL wide receiver Andre Rison and retired Detroit Lions guard Rob Sims, co-owner of Primitiv Cannabis.
Light’N Up Cannabis Co. requires that each person receiving a turkey be 21 years or older, sign a liability waiver and provide an email or texting address.
Participating Vendors and Stores
This year's turkey drop is made possible by Light’N Up Cannabis Co. and these supporting companies and individuals—Aardvark Industrees, Alpine Marketplace, Belushi’s Farm, Biography Photography and Social Media, CaliBalze, CannaBee, Cheech’s Stash, Stephen Cochran, Cream Team Genetics, Coffee Beanery, Detroit Edibles, Dixie Brands, Fello Cannabis, Five Star Extracts, Franklin Fields, Frosted Farms, Funk Masters, Green Leaf Cannabis, Grown Rogue, Light Sky Farms, Darren McCarty, MJ Verdant, MKX, Monster Xtracts, Oak Canna, Oak Pharma, Old School Organics, Outfront, Platinum Vapes, Primitiv, ProGro, Real Leaf Solutions, Rise, Stiiizy, Tip Top, Tonic, TreeTown, Twizted Heights, UBaked, Vet Life and Whispering Green Exotics.
