Michigan Cannabis Tours for a Super Sensory Experience
IndiGrow in Muskegon, Michigan, Offers Cannabis Tours
Our tours provide an interactive and educational setting for people to learn about growing, harvesting, the production process and the benefits of cannabis.”MUSKEGON, MI, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IndiGrow, a Muskegon, Michigan-based family-owned cannabis microbusiness, announced that it is offering public tours of its state-of-the-art cannabis facility.
— Steven Kekelik, CEO and Owner
This marks a significant milestone for the cannabis industry as it provides an opportunity for the public to learn about the production process and the benefits of cannabis in a safe and educational environment.
The IndiGrow tours are led by experienced staff members who will take visitors through the entire production process, from clone to sale. Visitors will have the opportunity to see firsthand how IndiGrow’s small-batch cannabis is grown, harvested, and processed. They will also learn about the various strains of cannabis and their suggested health properties.
"We are pleased to offer tours to the public and are the only cannabis business in Michigan actively opening our doors to people looking for an ‘eyes and nose on’ cannabis experience,” said Steven Kekelik, CEO and co-owner of IndiGrow. "We believe education is the key to breaking down the stigma surrounding cannabis and promoting its health benefits. Our tours provide an interactive and educational setting for people to learn about growing, harvesting, the production process and the benefits of cannabis."
Tours include a short classroom educational session, indoor walking and talking exploration of cannabis plants in various stages of growth and the drying and trimming areas, and the IndiGrow lab, where cannabis products like edibles and concentrates are made. Visitors will receive an IndiGrow t-shirt and a flight of pre-rolls as part of the tour. Next door to IndiGrow is an outdoor public consumption space—The Bowl—where visitors can enjoy cannabis.
"We know that many people who enjoy and consume cannabis have never seen a plant in flower—we think it’s amazing and look forward to sharing it with others," said Kekelik.
The tours are available for booking now and are open to anyone 21 years or older.
Reservations can be made online or by calling the store at 231-680-4769
IndiGrow Tour Preview