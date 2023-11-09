Netgate Releases pfSense Plus Software 23.09 on AWS Graviton
Netgate’s first release of pfSense® Plus software on AWS Graviton Processors is now available in the AWS Marketplace.
Our latest enhancement empowers Netgate customers with greater flexibility and choice, allowing them to optimize their investments in AWS cloud without any compromise on performance.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate® is thrilled to introduce pfSense Plus software support for AWS Graviton-based EC2 instances. This opens the door to substantial cost savings for Netgate customers, potentially reducing Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) expenses by up to 20%. This not only helps streamline cloud investments but also ensures top-tier security for mission-critical cloud workloads on AWS.
“Our latest enhancement empowers Netgate customers with greater flexibility and choice, allowing them to optimize their investments in AWS cloud without any compromise on performance,” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO.
As cloud adoption continues to rise, businesses are increasingly turning to cloud instances to power their IT infrastructure. AWS Graviton-based EC2 instances offer a compelling alternative to traditional instance types, providing superior performance at a lower cost.
Netgate's pfSense Plus software harnesses the power of AWS Graviton processors by supporting Intel IPSec Multi-Buffer (IIMB) engine, which increases VPN performance on Intel, AMD, and ARM platforms where extended instruction support is present by replacing some cryptographic functions provided by the kernel with accelerated functions that utilize those extended instructions. Click here for performance test results. The following AWS instance types are able to take advantage of this support, and are available for provisioning:
Graviton 2: C6g and M6g
Graviton 3: C7g and M7g, M7gd
As outlined in this white paper, Netgate pfSense Plus software is already known as the lowest TCO firewall/router/VPN solution on the cloud. Coupled with AWS Graviton-based EC2 instances, customers can enjoy significant cost savings while protecting their most important asset – their data. Netgate is excited to work closely with AWS to ensure that our joint customers can choose the instance types that best suit their needs and budgets.
pfSense Plus software is readily available across all regions and can be purchased with on-demand pricing or annual subscriptions in the AWS Marketplace. Customers have the flexibility to launch instances of varying sizes, ranging from 2 to 16 virtual cores.
About pfSense Plus Software
The world’s leading open-source-driven firewall, router, and VPN solution for network edge and cloud secure networking, pfSense Plus software is the world’s most trusted firewall. The software has garnered the respect and adoration of users worldwide - with over seven million installations. pfSense Plus software is made possible by open-source technology and made into a robust, reliable, dependable product by Netgate.
To learn more about pfSense Plus software, go to www.netgate.com, contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100, or email sales@netgate.com.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government, and educational institutions worldwide. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software - the world’s leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR® extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
