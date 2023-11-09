Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,505 in the last 365 days.

Conditional and Alternative Permit Requests – Spring 2024

The purpose of this bulletin item is to provide information on how to request a conditional or alternative permit for teachers who have been hired to start in SPRING 2024 and may not have all their necessary documentation prior to the first day of school with students.

A conditional permit allows someone to sign a contract and work as a certified staff member with a location (district) limitation and deficiencies that have not been met to issued a regular teaching certificate such as a content test. A conditional permit can also be requested for someone who has applied for a local substitute permit and has not completed the human relations training course.

An Alternative Permit is designed for an applicant to complete a program before applying for a regular certificate while being employed as a contracted teacher.

Conditional and Alternative Permits can only be requested for employment in a Nebraska school district. If an applicant has not been a continuous resident of Nebraska for the last five years, fingerprint cards will need to be sent to the certification office before any permits can be issued. Once all deficiencies listed have been satisfied on a conditional permit, a regular certificate/permit will be issued without the need to apply and pay a fee unless the conditional permit has been invalidated by the expiration date.

A conditional or alternative permit can be requested by completing the Google Form for those with spring teaching positions at https://forms.gle/iKTmKeMHJmVyr28e9.

More information on a Conditional Permit can be found on our website at https://www.education.ne.gov/tcert/teaching-certificates/teaching-conditional-permit/.

More information on an Alternative Permit can be found on our website at https://www.education.ne.gov/tcert/teaching-certificates/teaching-alternative-permit/

More information on a Local Substitute Permit can be found on our website at https://www.education.ne.gov/tcert/substitute-teacher/local-substitute-permit/

You just read:

Conditional and Alternative Permit Requests – Spring 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more