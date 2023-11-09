$11.1 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in October With Another $818,000 in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $16.8 Million

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported nearly $11.1 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during October, highlighted by a Powerball match-5 prize worth $1 million. In addition, Fast Play players won more than $818,000, and scratch-off players claimed over $16.8 million in cash prizes during October, including a $250,000 Money Bags prize worth $250,000.

Draw-style daily game prizes for drawings during October included Pick 3 winning tickets totaling $4,410,350, Pick 4 winning tickets worth $2,202,700 and Pick 5 prizes totaling $615,650.

In addition to the $1 million prize, there were also three Powerball with Power Play match-4 + PB prizes totaling $350,000, two Powerball match-4 + PB prizes amounting to $100,000 and 105 Powerball match-4 prizes totaling $10,500. There were also 14 Mega Millions with Megaplier match-4 prizes worth $22,500 and 27 Mega Millions match-4 prizes amounting to $13,500.

“More than 66,000 Power Play purchasers won an extra $620,116 in addition to their regular Powerball prizes for a total of $1,063,987 in winnings,” Lottery President Rose Hudson said. “Also, nearly 21,000 Megaplier purchasers won a bonus total of $187,508 in addition to their regular Mega Millions prizes for $266,034 in total winnings.” The $1 Power Play option offers Powerball players the chance to increase any nonjackpot winnings. The $1 Megaplier add-on multiplies nonjackpot Mega Millions prizes by a multiplier number selected during the drawing.

Fifty-eight players won Lotto match-5 prizes totaling $65,407, helping to bring Lotto’s monthly total winnings to $340,681. Easy 5 prizes totaled $129,291, with an additional $94,946 won on ezmatch™, an instant-win option available for an additional $1.

In total, draw-style game winnings from drawings held in October were $11,058,742. Lottery draw-style game players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the winnings from those tickets.

“We encourage players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing and to check them promptly after the drawing. Even if a ticket does not win the jackpot, it could have won another prize,” Hudson added.

Players of the Lottery’s instant-win terminal Fast Play games won $818,245 in prizes. Fast Play winning tickets can be claimed up to 90 days following the closure of the game. A list of current Fast Play games, prizes, winnings and claim deadlines can be found on the Lottery’s website: www.louisianalottery.com/fast-play.

In addition to $16,803,242 in scratch-off cash prizes paid during October, players also claimed $1,784,437 worth of free-ticket prizes. According to Lottery policy, scratch-off games are closed when all top prizes are claimed, and scratch-off players have 90 days from the official game closure date to redeem a winning ticket. A list of current scratch-off games, prizes remaining and claim deadlines can be found on its website, www.louisianalottery.com/scratch-offs.

While actual game performance and the amount of prizes claimed will vary from month to month, the Lottery allocated 57.12% of sales to fund prizes in fiscal year 2023. Approximately 32.46% of sales was transferred to the state treasury for the Minimum Foundation Program that funds K-12 public education in Louisiana. Retailers were paid 5.61% compensation, and 4.81% was used to operate the Lottery.

Lottery ticket purchasers are reminded to play responsibly; anyone who may have a gambling problem, or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem are encouraged to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for help. Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. More information on prize payment options currently available can be found on the Lottery’s website at www.louisianalottery.com/claim.

