MDC closes overlook area at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area in Columbia for repairs

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has temporarily closed the overlook area at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area (CA) for repairs and maintenance.

MDC staff continually evaluate existing infrastructure on conservation areas to ensure public safety. The repair process to the overlook will begin once materials are available, so there is no time estimate on reopening the overlook area at this time.

Eagle Bluffs CA will operate during normal hours while the overlook is closed. Eagle Bluffs CA is located at 6700 W. Route K in Columbia.