Ulan Nutritional Systems, Inc. (UNS) Celebrates a Resounding Success at the 2023 Fall Symposium
The symposium featured an array of informative presentations, all focused on the post-pandemic health care scenario in the US.
The speakers addressed the problems of post-pandemic health issues affecting a large portion of the US population right now. It gave practitioners access to new protocols they can use right away”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ulan Nutritional Systems, Inc. (UNS), the training organization for Nutrition Response Testing®, nutrition coaching, functional medicine protocols, and practice management, is thrilled to announce the triumphant conclusion of the UNS Fall Symposium, which took place this past weekend at the Hilton Carillon Hotel in St, Petersburg, FL. It is the first time in four years that this event was held live.
— Dr. Brad Kristiansen, Training Director for UNS
This much-anticipated annual event in the field of nutritional healthcare brought together a diverse and enthusiastic community of healthcare practitioners, chiropractors, nutritionists, and wellness enthusiasts from across the nation. There were both in-person delegates and virtual attendees who participated online.
“I have attended every UNS Symposium since 2006 and this one was far and away the best one,” said Dr. Brad Kristiansen, training director for UNS. “All the speakers addressed the problems of post-pandemic health issues affecting a large portion of the US population right now. It was a much needed and laser-focused event that gave practitioners access to new protocols they can use to help patients.”
The symposium consisted of presentations, demonstrations, and networking opportunities that left attendees feeling inspired and empowered to implement these protocols to help change the healthcare paradigm in their communities.
Key highlights of the UNS Fall Symposium included:
• Expert Speakers: The event boasted a lineup of renowned experts in the field of nutritional healthcare and functional medicine. They shared their knowledge and insights on the latest advancements in helping patients with post-pandemic health issues.
• The release of Dr. Freddie Ulan’s latest research into the barriers to healing and the discovery of a sixth stressor that is now checked on all patients to ensure that the presence of post-pandemic factors don’t prevent them from attaining and maintaining optimum health.
• The release of a new functional medicine bloodwork course that teaches practitioners how to use blood work to pinpoint underlying cases of health issues.
• Networking: The symposium facilitated networking among professionals and attendees, fostering valuable connections and collaborations in the field of nutritional healthcare.
• Product Showcase: UNS showcased its latest nutritional tools and resources, giving attendees the chance to explore innovative solutions to support their practice and improve patient outcomes.
The symposium drew rave reviews from participants, who praised UNS for its commitment to delivering high-quality education and support to the nutritional healthcare community. Many expressed how the event had empowered them to better serve their clients and patients, and they left the symposium with newfound inspiration to make a positive impact on the world.
Dr. Freddie Ulan, founder of Ulan Nutritional Systems, Inc., shared his thoughts on the symposium's success, saying, “Our goal is to equip healthcare practitioners with the knowledge and tools they need to truly make a difference in the lives of their patients and their communities in this challenging post-pandemic environment. This event embodies that mission, and we look forward to continuing to serve and support the nutritional healthcare community."
As the industry continues to evolve and recognizes the vital role nutrition plays in healthcare, UNS remains committed to empowering practitioners with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in their careers.
For more information about Ulan Nutritional Systems Inc and its educational offerings, please visit https://www.unsinc.info or contact Mike Russell 727 442 7101.
About Ulan Nutritional Systems Inc:
Ulan Nutritional Systems, Inc. (UNS) is the original and only approved provider of Nutrition Response Testing training and education. With a mission to enhance the quality of healthcare by teaching healthcare professionals how to identify and address the root causes of health issues through nutrition, UNS offers comprehensive training programs, workshops, and resources to empower practitioners in delivering effective nutritional care and building a successful practice.
