Long Beach Pride Proudly Presents PrideBot: ALL-New LGBTQ+ AI Chatbot Companion

PrideBot - Try it out during the Beta Program!

PrideBot is not just a chatbot; it’s a compassionate friend ready to listen, offer advice, and provide a supportive and understanding ear.

Long Beach Pride is committed to embracing and supporting our diverse community. PrideBot is a leap forward, using AI to extend our reach, ensuring everyone feels heard, understood, and celebrated!” — Tonya Martin, President, of Long Beach Pride

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Beach Pride, in collaboration with iZone Marketing, announces the launch of the Long Beach Pride AI chatbot , PrideBot, designed to support and guide the LGBTQ+ community. PrideBot is a platform that provides listening, advice, and support.

The Beta Program for PrideBot is now available. (https://longbeachpride.com/pridebot/)

Community members are invited to engage with PrideBot’s 3-month beta program. Participant feedback and experiences will be essential in refining PrideBot’s functionality to better serve community needs. The initiative looks forward to the possibility of future collaborations, which aim to enhance PrideBot with a variety of resources and local insights, establishing it as a reliable source of support.

PrideBot, developed for Long Beach Pride and powered by iZone Marketing, demonstrates the use of technology to create a community where individuals feel acknowledged and celebrated.

With the introduction of PrideBot, the goal is to enrich conversations with themes of love, support, and understanding. For more information and to interact with PrideBot, please visit Long Beach Pride.