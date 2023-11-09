DCF to Reopen Applications for Child Care Counts Stabilization Payment Program

November 9, 2023

New child care providers are encouraged to apply by November 19

MADISON – The Department of Children and Families (DCF) is reopening applications for the Child Care Counts Stabilization Payment Program thanks to an additional $170 million in relief funding from Governor Tony Evers. Child care providers who are not currently enrolled in the program are encouraged to apply during the next application period which runs from November 11 – 19, 2023.

“We are extremely grateful for Gov. Evers support and commitment to this critical program,” said DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson. “This extension, combined with future innovations, will allow us to continue stabilizing and strengthening our early care and education industry so that families across the state have access to affordable child care that meets their needs.”

The Child Care Counts Stabilization Payment Program extension will run through June 2025 and have monthly application periods as with previous rounds. The extension, which is being funded through reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) underspend from across the enterprise, will provide approximately $10 million per month in direct relief to over 4,400 child care providers statewide.

Since the program’s inception in 2020, over $650 million has gone directly to child care providers to increase wages, provide benefits, expand access, and more. The program has helped more than 4,440 child care providers keep their doors open, ensuring the employment of 22,000 child care professionals and allowing providers to continue care for more than 113,000 kids.

Child care providers who are currently receiving Child Care Counts payments and those who are interested in applying for the program are encouraged to sign up for email notifications to receive important program updates, including application and spending deadline.

