CareRite Centers Prepared to Celebrate Annual Pie Day in Honor of Veterans Day
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareRite Centers’ mission is to foster and provide unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service for their communities’ Rehabilitation and Nursing needs.
Supporting Veterans is something CareRite Centers is passionate about throughout the year, not exclusively on Veterans Day, as serving those who have served us is an important cornerstone of the organization.
The CareRite network is proud to employ and care for those who have served.
To honor these notable individuals, CareRite offers a variety of pies to our servicemen and women to express a small token of their appreciation and gratitude.
Known fondly as Pie Day, Pie Day will be observed throughout the week leading up to Veterans Day throughout the network in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee and Florida.
Over 3,241 pies will be distributed to veterans in their local communities such as VA hospitals, VFW posts, senior centers, and will be offered to our very own team members who have served.
CareRite is so proud to offer these complimentary pies that are distributed to their in house Veterans, as well as the Veterans and their surviving spouses in the local communities, from CareRite homes to theirs in preparation for the upcoming holiday season.
Veterans Day reminds us to never forget the brave individuals who have gone out of their way to protect and serve our country, and CareRite is more than appreciative for their selfless actions.
CareRite Centers supports the subacute and long-term skilled nursing populations in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. The mission of CareRite Centers is to offer patients an opulent, healing environment filled with glowing experiences during their journey to recovery.
To learn more about the upcoming annual Pie Day event and CareRite Centers, please contact Chief Experience Officer, Ashley Romano at:
ContactUs@CareRiteCenters.com
Ashley Romano
