Eco Friendly Bin Bag Manufacturer Support Litter Picking Groups With Free Bags

UNITED KINGDOM , November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midlands based eco binbag manufacturer BinIt bags are donating their extra strong bags to litter pickers up and down the country to help combat the devastating effect of pollution.

In the midst of local government cuts, more and more communities are banding together to perform litter picking sessions in their local area. Last year, more than 430,000 volunteers, including school children, faith groups, businesses and community groups, collected a staggering 449,406 bags of rubbish across the country. Many of these groups are self funded and supply their own bags for each litter pick, often having to choose quantity over quality.

After signing up to support Plastic Bank, a social organisation who are committed to fighting the dumping of plastic in our oceans, BinIt bags want to try and help even more coast loving environmental activists to keep their beaches clear. They are inviting these groups to get in contact with them to apply for free, eco-friendly recycled bags so they can continue their incredible work.

So far, they have donated over 100 rolls of bags, that’s over 12,000 litres of rubbish collected!

One such group who benefitted from a BinIt heavy duty bag donation was Transition St Andrews, a group of students, staff and local residents in St Andrews, Scotland committed to tackling climate change by promoting reuse, recycling, growing and distributing food and sustainable travel options. They have been conducting regular litter picks on the beaches in their area and received a delivery of bags from BinIt in the hope they could collect more awkward items that would cause standard bags to rip and split. In October they collected over 74kg of rubbish in just one afternoon, stark evidence that these groups are an invaluable part of saving our environment.

A representative from Binit says "We are really passionate at BinIt about trying to be as eco friendly as possible and have been thrilled to see our bags being used to make our communities cleaner and safer. We are proud of our partnership with Plastic Bank and look forward to being a part of the movement to protect our environment"

BinIt bags are a British team of enthusiasts dedicated to making premium quality, eco-friendly refuse sacks. Unlike imported bags, their products are Made in Britain with Quality (ISO 9001) & Environmental Management (ISO 14001) accredited compliance systems, using in-group collected waste ensuring traceability and most importantly minimising our carbon footprint.

All products are eco-friendly as can currently be. The entire range of bags is made of durable 100% recycled LDPE material. This material can be further recycled where facilities allow.

To apply for your groups bags please email us using the address below with a link your group, name, address and phone number

charlie@strategy-plus.net

