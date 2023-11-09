AI Advent Calendar Game Tests Christmas Movie Lovers
Video Production Agency, Liquona, Launches Exciting New AI Christmas Movie Quiz 'Movie Mania' as the Perfect Online Advent Calendar.SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting on 1st December, there will be an AI Christmas Movie Quiz offering a daily challenge format, similar to the popular game Wordle.
Participants are presented with a one-word description of a popular Christmas film's plot, generated by the AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT. If a player is unable to guess the movie from ChatGPT’s one-word description, the game provides a two-word description of the same film. The game continues providing additional clues with descriptions one word longer than the last, up to the final, seven-word round.
The aim is to identify the name of the film with as few clues as possible. If you can't guess the film after a seven-word description, the AI wins.
Once each game has been completed, a 'winner' or 'loser' image is presented that’s related to a scene from the film or its characters, with the pictures being generated by artificial intelligence, the AI image generator Midjourney.
As an example, for the movie Spirited, the seven clues are:
1. Redemption
2. Temporal redemption
3. Time altered redemption
4. Spiritual redemption through time
5. Ghosts bring redemption, second chances
6. Unredeemable man helps ghost with past
7. Temporal redemption alters lives, brings second chances
Movie Mania's Christmas AI Movie Quiz can be accessed here. It promises to be an exciting and fun-filled activity for families and film buffs throughout the holiday season.
About Us
Liquona is an award-winning video production agency based in Surrey, UK. They offer a range of services, including animation, live-action video, virtual reality, live event filming, and more. They work with clients across various sectors and industries, such as healthcare, charity, finance, and consumer/corporate communication. They are experts in creating content that rocks, with outstanding service and creative input.
To find out more about Liquona, visit their website or contact them at 01372 880088.
David Richter
Head of Marketing - Liquona
+44 1372 880088
david@liquona.com