The 2023 TITAN Property Awards Proudly Celebrates the Category Winners of the Year of Season 2

2023 TITAN Property Awards S2 Full Results Announced 2023 TITAN Property Awards S2 Full Results Announced

IAA announces the outstanding winners of the TITAN Property Awards to the public, concluding global recognition of property and design excellence in Season 2.

We wholeheartedly applaud each and every TITAN laureate. Their recognition, shining brightly on the global stage amid fierce competition, is a testament to their unwavering commitment.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) proudly announces the outstanding winners of the TITAN Property Awards to the public, concluding global recognition of property and design excellence in Season 2. The TITAN honors brilliance across multiple disciplines, including property development, interior design, architecture, landscape design, real estate, and marketing.

Emphasizing excellence in ergonomics, creativity, living standards, originality, and sustainability, the TITAN Property Awards set the stage for honoring the visionaries who are shaping the future of every built environment.

This year, TITAN has received a staggering number of submissions, with over 2,000 entries from more than 35 countries, including but not limited to the United States, Philippines, China, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom, Canada, Brazil, Singapore, and many others, highlighting their expertise, creativity, and dedication to the craft of property design, and development.

2023 TITAN Category Winners of the Year: Season 2

Following an extraordinary influx of entries, the TITAN Property Awards now declares the esteemed Category Winners of the Year. These exemplary submissions have risen to the top of their respective divisions, crowned with the highest accolades: a coveted 2023 TITAN Statuette and a certificate of honor. This recognition is reserved for those who have not only achieved excellence but have set new benchmarks in the industry. The laureates for this year are:

1. Landscape Design – Fuzhou Guancheng Daitong Plaza-Yacht Club by Wonderway Design

2. Architectural Design – YANGO RIVER LAND·BOYA ART CENTER by HZS Design Holding Company Limited

3. Interior Design – DREAMLAND · YUNKUINDUSTRIAL VALLEY by LS Design

4. Property Marketing – Back to Grass. Back To You. Campaign by Ayala Land, Inc.

An array of standout property entries has also emerged victorious in this season's TITAN Property Awards. LS Design, HZS Design Holding Company Limited, Wonderway Design, 10 Design, Ayala Land, Inc., among others, have showcased an expansive range of excellence within the property design and development sectors, each reflecting the innovative spirit and exceptional quality that defines the industry's best.

For the complete list of winners for 2023, visit our official website here: https://thepropertyawards.com/.

“It's a genuine privilege to celebrate the luminaries of the TITAN Property Awards this season. These trailblazers are setting new paradigms of excellence across property and design, embodying the essence of what our TITAN jurors passionately seek,” remarked Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson for IAA.

Grand Jury Panel

The TITAN Property Awards is once again honored to have an esteemed panel of industry leaders serving as honorary jurors. This season's jurors include Tiago do Vale (Portugal), Tao Chen & Jade Lee (China), Brian Hoehl (Netherlands), Kourosh Salehi (United Arab Emirates), Yan Hongfei (China), and many other respected names. These experts meticulously oversaw the evaluation process, ensuring unbiased, blind judging while upholding the highest standards.

Thomas continued, "We wholeheartedly applaud each and every TITAN laureate. Their recognition, shining brightly on the global stage amid fierce competition, is a testament to their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional properties that enrich the lives of individuals and communities. As we look toward the future, we are filled with hope and a steadfast dedication to championing progress, sustainability, and inclusiveness. Without a doubt, the most exhilarating chapters of the property sector lie ahead, and we eagerly anticipate the emergence of more groundbreaking designs in the near future.”

The 2024 TITAN Property Awards is once again rolling out the red carpet for trailblazing excellence in property design and development. This year, TITAN broadens the horizon with exciting new categories including property advertising, content, social marketing, websites, and video productions. Submit your entries before the Early Bird Deadline on December 13, 2023, and lead the charge in the ever-evolving property landscape.

About TITAN Property Awards

The TITAN Property Awards program recognizes, celebrates, and honors the highest levels of achievement in property development, interior design, architecture, landscape design, real estate, advertising and marketing, focusing on ergonomics, innovativeness, living standards, originality, and sustainability. In the awards, each professional from the real estate industry possesses a stage that continues to shine a spotlight onto their work for both country and environment.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.