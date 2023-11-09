Celebrate International Education Week 2023 with United Planet's Free Informative Webinars
EINPresswire.com/ -- United Planet is excited to announce a series of free webinars during International Education Week 2023, offering an opportunity for participants to explore global projects and learn about virtual volunteering, virtual internships, and intern abroad programs. This engaging lineup of online events is open to all who are interested in making a positive global impact and becoming global citizen leaders.
International Education Week, celebrated annually, promotes the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide. United Planet is proud to be part of this global celebration by providing a platform to connect individuals with opportunities to make a difference on a global scale.
The week's schedule, running from November 14th to November 17th, 2023, is filled with insightful sessions. Participants can register for the webinars of their choice by visiting United Planet's website.
𝟭. 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗲𝘁'𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺𝘀 𝗪𝗲𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗿
• 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲: November 14, 2023
• 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲: 5:00 PM – 5:30 PM (ET)
• 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲: https://bit.ly/UPIEW_1
• Join Sofía Hernandez, International Programs Coordinator at United Planet, as she discusses the diverse internship opportunities available. Discover more about internships abroad, virtual internships, project areas, and the possibility of receiving university credits. Limited placements are available, so be sure to reserve your spot quickly.
𝟮. 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗲𝘁'𝘀 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺𝘀 𝗪𝗲𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗿
• 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲: November 15, 2023
• 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM (ET)
• 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲: https://bit.ly/UPIEW_2
• This webinar will introduce you to United Planet's virtual programs, including virtual internships and virtual group volunteering opportunities. Learn how you can make a global impact from the comfort of your own home.
𝟯. 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀 𝗪𝗲𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗿
• 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲: November 16, 2023
• 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM (ET)
• 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲: https://bit.ly/UPIEW_3
• Join Oudou Sanogo, Virtual Exchange Chapters Program Manager, as he delves into United Planet's Unite All Schools Virtual Exchange programs. These programs aim to empower and connect students and teachers as global citizen leaders. Together, they are prepared to solve local and global challenges.
𝟰. 𝗕𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗲𝘁 𝗪𝗲𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗿
• 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲: November 17, 2023
• 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲: 5:30 PM – 6:00 PM (ET)
• 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲: https://bit.ly/UPIEW_4
• Get an exclusive peek into the inner workings of United Planet during the "Behind The Scenes" webinar. Discover what goes into making your Quest experience perfect. This is a unique opportunity to understand the organization better. In addition, participants can explore the Global Health Fellows Volunteers program in Ecuador and gain insights into the impactful work happening in the field.
United Planet welcomes all individuals who are passionate about global engagement and making a positive difference in the world to join us during International Education Week 2023. Don't miss out on these informative webinars that provide insights into opportunities for global volunteerism and internships. For more information, please contact us at quest@unitedplanet.org.
𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗘𝗧
United Planet is a non-profit organization with a mission to create a global community, one relationship at a time. Established in 2001, United Planet offers personalized, immersive, service-learning, project-based learning, and experiential learning programs, including volunteer abroad, virtual internships, internships abroad, gap year volunteering, and global virtual classroom exchange in more than 40 countries. Volunteers and interns have helped address important global issues—such as health, children and education, and environmental sustainability while developing leadership and other 21st-century skills, building bridges across divides, and forging cohesive and productive cross-border relationships both in-person and online. For more information about United Planet, please visit www.unitedplanet.org.
Mohammad Hijazi
