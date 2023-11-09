New AI tool is ChatGPT for sustainability
EINPresswire.com/ -- TODAY Ubuntoo launched a first-of-its-kind AI system for environmental practitioners.
Ubuntoo draws upon an expert database developed for over five years that provides users with curated solutions and intelligence, setting it apart from other large language AI platforms.
Ubuntoo is already in use by teams at Fortune 500 companies such as The Coca Cola Company, Target, and Subway, and is now set to be rolled out to the wider market.
The engine provides tailored knowledge to companies and institutions seeking to make their operations and output greener at a fraction of the cost of a traditional consultancy.
Peter Schelstraete and Venkatesh Kini are the founders behind Ubuntoo and former Vice Presidents at Coca-Cola. They have dubbed their platform the green ChatGPT.
The user-friendly software dissects corporate sustainability dilemmas to offer action-based solutions on a wide variety of topics including plastic reduction, recycling, energy transition, food & agriculture, supply chain efficiencies.
Peter Schelstraete, Co-Founder of Ubuntoo, said: “As global environmental legislation tightens, and consumers grow more environmentally conscious, businesses are full of ambition to be part of the solution. However, even for the most ambitious companies, it remains very hard to implement an ESG strategy. With Ubuntoo AI, we are leveraging AI and human expertise to provide better access to environmental solutions.”
The trend of private sector organisations implementing ESG strategies has continued to rise as businesses scramble to meet consumer demand for sustainable product and practices.
However, there is growing evidence that organisations are struggling with how to deliver on ambitious ESG targets.
Gianni Giacomelli, Head of Design Innovation at MIT’s Collective Intelligence Design Lab said: “Collectively, the world's knowledge and the ingenuity of experts can give us many of the answers we need to address our sustainability challenges. However, despite digital technology advances, that knowledge is too often fragmented because of a lack of specialised collective intelligence infrastructure. That means finding the right people, giving them incentives, bringing new knowledge to them, and helping them collaborate. Ubuntoo's work can truly help here.”
Mike Kehoe, EMEA President at Subway said: "Whether it is to achieve more sustainable packaging or reduce carbon emissions, it is vital for our teams to have access to the most relevant solutions and industry best practices. Ubuntoo’s AI driven wealth of expertise provided me with the means to make informed decisions in real time at a fraction of the cost of a traditional consultant. We used their platform to successfully transition to sustainable uniforms for our sandwich artists in Europe.”
For more information visit: https://ubuntoo.com/ubuntoo-ai/
Jacob Robinson
