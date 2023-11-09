Tools 2 Succeed New HRCI Global Credit Courses

Tools 2 Succeed Logo

Package of 3 HRCI Global Credit e-Learning Courses Pre-Approved for Total of 15 HRCI Global Credits and 15 SHRM PDCs.

Global-credit courses are hard to come by, especially for a reasonable price. We are happy to release this new Global-credit course package for purchase immediately at a low cost.” — Sheryl Tuchman, SPHR, SHRM-SCP

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tools 2 Succeed announces three new e-Learning courses pre-approved for 15 HRCI Global credits and 15 SHRM PDCs.

The three courses include Doing Business in India Today (2.5 credits), Doing Business in China Today (6.5 credits), and International HR Management (6 credits). They are bundled together in an e-Learning package with a subscription valid from purchase date through December 30, 2024 and can be purchased on the Tools 2 Succeed website.

The timely topics include discussion of international business and its application in the workplace. The courses consist of audio, video, and text and include a quiz at the end of each. A passing score is 70% or better on the quiz which can be repeated as many times as necessary to pass.

About Tools 2 Succeed, Inc.

Tools 2 Succeed provides employee and leadership development training, consulting, and coaching services to facilitate organizational growth and change. They are an approved provider of the Human Resource Certification Institute, offering low-cost programs for HRCI recertification credit in addition to e-Learning courses for PHR (Professional in Human Resources) and SPHR (Senior Professional in Human Resources) certification preparation. Tools 2 Succeed is also an Approved Provider of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), offering low-cost programs for SHRM recertification credit. They are based in Southern California and serve clients in all 50 United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, plus 54 countries.