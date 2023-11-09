Episcopal Day School of St. Matthew Welcomes Quincey Grieve as New Head of School
I am thrilled to be Episcopal Day School's Head of School and grateful for the joyful welcome and support I have received from the students, faculty, staff, and community.”SAN MATEO, CA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Episcopal Day School of St. Matthew in San Mateo, CA, has announced the appointment of Quincey Grieve as its new Head of School. The school hosted Grieve's formal installation ceremony in the school's 158-year-old chapel, a celebratory event with Grieve surrounded by her family, friends, her former teachers, and the school and church community as she accepted the charge from the Bishop of California Rev. Dr. Marc Handley Andrus, to lead the school.
— Quincey Grieve, Head of School Episcopal Day School of St. Matthew
"I am thrilled to be Episcopal Day School's Head of School and grateful for the joyful welcome and support I have received from the students, faculty, staff, and community," said Quincey Grieve. "I look forward to honoring the traditions and values of Episcopal Day School while leading the school into a new phase and bright future."
"Quincey has a strong intellect and a clear vision of the school's future. She has an impressive breadth of experience as an educator and leader, along with deep ties to the Episcopal identity. In just a few weeks, she has immersed herself in campus life – listening to students and teachers, joining field trips - demonstrating her understanding of our school's commitment to the well-being of the students at the center of it," commented Tish Scola, Director of Admissions and Enrollment at Episcopal Day School of St. Matthew.
Grieve comes to Episcopal Day School from St. Stephen's and St. Agnes School in Alexandria, Virginia, where she has served as the Director of the Middle School since 2018 and, before that, Associate Director of the Middle School as well as roles as an English Department Coordinator and English teacher.
For Grieve, moving to Northern California from Washington D.C. was a homecoming of sorts, and her ties to the Bay Area run deep. She spent every summer with her family at a rustic but idyllic family cabin in Sonoma County. In 2003, she was Head of the Middle School at her alma mater, Sacramento Country Day School. Her parents founded Sacramento Country Day and taught there, and Grieve also met her future husband there. Soon after Grieve accepted the Head of School position at Episcopal Day School, she made a surprising discovery in her family archives that her great Grandfather was ordained in the Episcopal Church of St. Matthew in 1913, the same church and San Mateo historical landmark where her recent installation took place—a full-circle moment for her.
Grieve earned her Bachelor of Humanities degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and her Master's in English from Georgetown University.
About Episcopal Day School of St. Matthew
Founded in 1953, Episcopal Day School of St. Matthew, located in San Mateo, California - a thriving urban/suburban community between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, is a pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade independent school that focuses on developing students of character. Inclusion is at the very heart of Episcopal Day School, where students receive an excellent education through a dynamic curriculum encompassing a wide variety of academic and specialist courses. Our purpose is to affirm that we are committed to integrating the Episcopal values of inquiry, ethics, and service with the skills - both academic and interpersonal - that young people must acquire to be thoughtful, empathetic citizens in a dynamic and ever-changing world.
For more information about Episcopal Day School of St. Matthew in San Mateo, CA, call 650-274-0700 or visit https://www.episcopaldaysanmateo.org
Carolyn McCusker
Beasley & McCusker Communications for Episcopal Day School
+1 650-291-0992
carolyn@beasleymccusker.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube