Squirro and FinTech Studios Partner to Deliver Next-Generation AI-Powered Market and Regulatory Intelligence

Squirro and FinTech Studio Partnership

Generative AI enterprise platform provides actionable insights integrating internal data with millions of global sources of market and regulatory intelligence

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squirro, the leading generative AI-enabled insights engine provider, and FinTech Studios, the leading generative AI-based market and regulatory intelligence platform, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver next-generation AI-powered market and regulatory intelligence to financial institutions and corporations.

The partnership combines Squirro's enterprise-ready generative AI solution, SquirroGPT with FinTech Studios' Apollo GPTSM and RegLens GPTSM generative AI platform to provide enterprise users with a single, unified view of market and regulatory intelligence, enriched with insights and recommendations from SquirroGPT.

The integration of Squirro's powerful platform offering state-of-the-art Semantic Enterprise Search, generative AI-enabled chat, automated data classification, and low-code & no-code capabilities to quickly build and maintain machine learning models, and FinTech Studios’ incredibly relevant data sets, dashboards, analytics, workflows and advanced language translation tools produces a powerful insight and intelligence platform.

"We are excited to partner with FinTech Studios to deliver a truly next-generation AI-powered market and regulatory intelligence solution," said Dorian Selz, Co-Founder & CEO of Squirro. "By combining our strengths, we can provide our customers with a single AI intelligence layer that drives efficient business decisions."

"We are thrilled to partner with Squirro and integrate FinTech Studios' generative AI market intelligence and regulatory intelligence with Squirro's advanced enterprise search, augmented intelligence, and SquirroGPT generative AI insights," said Jim Tousignant, Founder and CEO of FinTech Studios. "This partnership provides our enterprise customers with next-level generative AI enterprise intelligence and insights that can help them stay ahead of the curve and make better decisions."

Apollo GPT and RegLens GPT integrates global content from millions of sources in 49 languages covering over 10 million public and private companies, people, topics, regions, sources, industries, jurisdictions and government agencies. Users can create personalized channels, newsletters, dashboard analytics and workflows for a wide array of industries and market intelligence and regulatory intelligence use cases, including sales, business development, competitive analysis, wealth management and financial advisory, sell-side and buy-side research, portfolio management, sales and trading, investment banking, risk and compliance, venture capital, private equity, consulting and advisory firms, government agencies and public and private companies.

Apollo GPT and RegLens GPT technology and global content integrated with GPT-4 creates factually correct, personalized, generative AI-created content and insights, including AI-generated newsletters, summaries of market updates and analysis of regulatory events from user-defined Apollo GPT and RegLens GPT channels monitoring global news, social media, blogs, business, economic and regulatory sources that impact investment portfolios, financial markets, industries, companies, products, clients, and competitors.

Thousands of financial institutions and corporations face significant costs and risks in monitoring rapidly changing global regulations, laws, standards, rules and related market and regulatory events, as well as evaluating their business impact. RegLens GPT users can create customized regulatory, risk and compliance channels, newsletters and dashboards to instantly access breaking important regulatory events from tens of thousands of local, regional, national and global regulatory sources and jurisdictions, including US Federal agencies, US States, and other Countries, Regions and Jurisdictions globally. Users can intelligently search, filter, analyze and translate millions of global regulatory updates in 49 languages to see the relevant laws, rules, proposals, amendments and other regulatory events that impact their business.

About Squirro

Squirro is the generative AI-enabled semantic enterprise search and insight cloud for searching, analyzing, and interpreting unstructured data.

With that, Squirro empowers organizations to transform enterprise data into AI-driven insights and tailored recommendations. Squirro has more than ten years of a track record for marrying AI, Machine Learning, Predictive Analytics, and symbolic AI - such as Knowledge Graphs - known together as Composite AI.

Squirro has been recognized as a "Visionary" in the 2021 and 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Insight Engines and a "Strong Performer" in the 2021 Forrester Wave Cognitive Search & Knowledge Discovery.

Founded in 2012, Squirro is a fast-growing company with dedicated teams in Switzerland, the United States, the UK, and Singapore. Its financial services customers include the Bank of England, Standard Chartered Bank, Mubadala, and the European Central Bank.

Further information can be found at https://squirro.com or contact@squirro.com.

About FinTech Studios

FinTech Studios is the leading Generative AI platform for market intelligence and regulatory intelligence, leveraging cloud, AI, machine learning and NLP technology to deliver the most advanced real-time market intelligence, regulatory intelligence and big-data analytics accessing millions of curated sources in 49 languages.

FinTech Studios was founded in 2014 by Jim Tousignant, previously co-founder and President of Multex, a leading online research and financial information platform that went public in 1999, achieved a market cap of $1.5 billion and was acquired by Reuters.

To learn more about FinTech Studios, visit www.fintechstudios.com, or contact sales@fintechstudios.com

