A Tale of Psychic Intrigue and Redemption: CB Anslie's "Instrument of Justice"

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crosswords Noble House is thrilled to announce the release of "Instrument of Justice," a spellbinding new novel by CB Anslie that blends mystery, the supernatural, and a quest for justice.

In this story, readers meet Sevan Arkezian, a psychic massage therapist with the extraordinary ability to perceive beyond the physical realm. His life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters Paula, a troubled woman, during a session. This meeting plunges Sevan into a chilling history of abuse, manipulation, and murder, connecting him with Amber, a woman caught in the dangerous machinations of the malevolent Clay Perkins.

CB Anslie, with her rich background in philosophy and a keen understanding of the human spirit, creates a story that is as emotionally resonant as it is suspenseful. Sevan Arkezian emerges as a beacon of empathy and determination, a character readers will cheer for. In contrast, Clay Perkins embodies the very essence of threat, his dark deeds casting long shadows over the lives he touches.

Anslie's prose paints vivid scenes and emotions, creating a world where the ethereal and the earthly collide. The book's pacing is steady, ensuring readers are gripped from beginning to end as they go through the layers of deceit and evil that the characters must confront. This is according to the review from The Moving Words.

"Instrument of Justice" is more than a thriller; it explores the human condition, the power of empathy, and the indomitable will to seek truth. It is a story that underscores the impact of our actions and the potential for redemption and hope.

About the Author. CB Anslie brings a unique perspective to her writing, drawing on her spiritual upbringing and extensive education in philosophy. With a BA from the University of Maryland and an MS from Johns Hopkins University, Anslie has spent years enriching the minds of others as a writing tutor. Now retired, she dedicates her time to storytelling, family, and her beloved dog, Ruckus.

"Instrument of Justice" is available now in retailers. Join Sevan Arkezian on his quest to unearth the truth and deliver hope in the face of darkness. For those who crave a story that goes into the mysteries of the psyche and the complexities of moral justice, this book promises to be an unforgettable read.

For more information about "Instrument of Justice" and CB Anslie, or to schedule an interview or book signing, please contact the author’s official website. You can also purchase Children of Light in eBook, hardcover, and paperback format on Amazon.