$1.4B Tasmanian Green Methanol Investment Takes Major Step Forward As Key Partners Emerge
• ABEL Energy selects UK firm Johnson Matthey and Houston-based SunGas Renewables for the design of its flagship A$1.4 billion green hydrogen and methanol project at Bell Bay in Northern Tasmania.
• The project is scheduled to commence production by 2027 and we are pleased to join UK firm Johnson Matthey and Houston-based SunGas Renewables in announcing the involvement of these two world-class technology companies in the design of ABEL Energy’s flagship A$1.4 billion green hydrogen and methanol project at Bell Bay in Northern Tasmania.
Australian green hydrogen and methanol project developer, ABEL Energy, has confirmed the selection of Johnson Matthey (JM) and SunGas Renewables as the suppliers for two of the key technologies to be deployed for the Bell Bay Powerfuels Project in Northern Tasmania. ABEL Energy has been working closely with SunGas Renewables and JM on the design and optimisation studies to fully integrate these leading technologies into the proposed facility. The project is scheduled to commence production of 300,000 tonnes per year of green methanol by 2027. This amount is three times Australia’s current methanol consumption and as a shipping fuel equivalent to removing 540,000 tonnes of fossil fuel CO2 from the atmosphere.
The scale of the project has increased substantially since the release in June last year of a Knowledge-Sharing Report by ABEL Energy following a A$1.3 million feasibility study partly funded by the Tasmanian Government.
The increase in scale is partly in response to an extraordinary surge in forward demand for green methanol as a shipping fuel over the last 12 months. The project will now require 240MW of electrolysis to produce the green hydrogen required for the project, as well as world-leading methanol synthesis and biomass gasification technologies.
JM is the world’s leading methanol synthesis technology and catalyst supplier. JM has optimised the design of the methanol synthesis loop and combined it with its highly robust methanol synthesis catalyst. The process combines efficient technology with cutting edge catalysts and absorbents to maximise plant performance and reduce operating costs. The addition of green hydrogen increases methanol production and leads to increased carbon utilisation efficiency. Alberto Giovanzana, Managing Director – CT Licensing at Johnson Matthey, said, “Green Methanol is emerging as a key route to decarbonising the shipping industry. This exciting project will use our world leading technology for green methanol production, building off our deep experience and decades-worth references in methanol. We look forward to working with ABEL Energy and SunGas on the development of this project and scaling up green methanol as an important
decarbonisation pathway.”
SunGas Renewables (SunGas) is a subsidiary of US-based GTI International and is a leader in providing biomass gasification technology and equipment systems required for the large-scale production of renewable fuels.
SunGas CEO Robert Rigdon said,
“SunGas has been working closely with ABEL Energy to optimise the integration and deployment of the SunGas System 1,000 gasifier for the project. It’s been a wonderful collaboration with ABEL’s engineering team, and we’re very excited about seeing this great project come to fruition.”
ABEL Energy Chief Technology Officer Rhys Tucker said, “We’re very proud and excited to have Johnson Matthey and SunGas Renewables agree to take a role in our Bell Bay Powerfuels Project. We really do feel we have brought the
very best technologies in the world to Tasmania, and we’re grateful to JM and SunGas for their enthusiastic support of our project.”
The surge in demand for green methanol follows a host of new orders by most of the world’s major container shipping companies, led by Danish multinational A.P. Moller – Mǽrsk, for new ships to be fuelled by this sustainable clean-burning fuel.
About ABEL Energy
ABEL Energy is an Australian industrial project development company focussing on the production and use of green hydrogen primarily for the production of green methanol. The company is led by some of the most experienced synthetic fuel proponents in Australia, with expertise in chemical engineering, fuel applications and corporate development. It is a member of the Methanol Institute, Australian Hydrogen Council, CO2 Value Australia and BBAMZ Ltd.
About SunGas Renewables
SunGas is a clean energy and technology solutions company providing proven technology systems that transform sustainability sourced renewable feedstocks into (carbon oxides and hydrogen) - the building blocks necessary for large scale production of renewable fuels. SunGas has developed its System 1,000 product line for renewable synthesis gas production needed for manufacturing hydrogen, bio-methane and renewable biofuels such as gasoline, diesel, sustainable aviation fuel and marine shipping fuels. SunGas is taking a leading role in decarbonisation and offers its System 1,000 to third parties for hydrogen and biofuels production while also developing and investing in low-carbon biofuels businesses. SunGas is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in sustainable technologies. For over 200 years they have used advanced metals chemistry to tackle the world’s biggest challenges. Many of the world’s leading energy, chemicals and automotive companies depend on their technology and expertise to decarbonise, reduce harmful emissions and improve their sustainability. And now, as the world faces the challenges of climate change, energy supply and resource scarcity,
they are actively providing solutions for our customers. Through inspiring science and continued innovation, they are catalysing the net zero transition for millions of people every day.
