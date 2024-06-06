The Largest Proposed Tasmanian Investment in a generation appoints homegrown talent as the new CEO to lead delivery
Abel Energy today announced the appointment of Simon Talbot as its new Chief Executive Officer.LAUNCESTON, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABEL Energy today announced the appointment of Simon Talbot as its new Chief Executive Officer, with former CEO Michael van Baarle assuming the role of Executive Chairman Simon Talbot (former Commercial Director) has accepted the CEO role and will work to continue the advancement of ABEL Energy’s multiple, major energy projects throughout Australia.
“The ABEL Energy Board is delighted that Simon has agreed to take on this new position” said Michael van Baarle. “During his tenure as Commercial Director, he has shown great leadership and has played an important part in ABEL Energy’s successes. I look forward to continuing to work with Simon as our team brings the Bell Bay project to fruition.”
Simon Talbot has over 25 years’ executive experience in Agri-food and Agri-forestry, manufacturing sectors overseeing finance, commercial and strategy portfolios alongside broader business leadership positions. He holds an MBA from the University of NSW, a Bachelor of Science from the University of Tasmania, and is a Board member of BBAMZ and Motherland.
“As a proud Tasmanian the importance of taking on this CEO role and delivering Tasmania’s biggest commercial project in over a generation is not lost on me. The Bell Bay Powerfuels project alone will create over 500+ jobs, abate 540,000 tonnes of CO2, provide a $3 billion economic contribution to regional communities. This is an intergenerational
renewable investment that will have a far reaching and profound impact on our environment, economy, communities, and downstream manufacturing.”
The key priorities for the project are:
1. Finalising and bringing onboard new investment partners
2. Working with the existing team to accelerate Engineering work packages
3. Embed the safe, collaborative, and innovative culture with new team members
4. Drive future project development including commercial negotiations with key
offtake partners.
Reporting to the ABEL Energy Board Simon will commence the role effective immediately.
ENDS
About ABEL Energy www.ABELenergy.com.au
ABEL Energy is an Australian industrial project development company focussing on the production and use of green hydrogen primarily for the production of green methanol. The company is led by some of the most experienced synthetic fuel proponents in Australia, with expertise in chemical engineering, fuel applications and corporate development. It is a member of the Methanol Institute, Australian Hydrogen Council, CO2 Value Australia and BBAMZ Ltd.
For media enquiries, contact Matt Gower, I Saw A Platypus
M: 0427 117 937 E: matt@isawaplatypus.com.au
Matt Gower
I Saw A Platypus
+61 427 117 937
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn