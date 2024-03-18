thyssenkrupp nucera selected as supplier of electrolysers for ABEL Energy’s Bell Bay Powerfuels Project in Tasmania
EINPresswire.com/ -- ABEL Energy is pleased to announce thyssenkrupp nucera as the preferred supplier of the 260MW of electrolysers required for our flagship project in Bell Bay, Tasmania, Australia. thyssenkrupp nucera is a global leader in electrolysis technology, offering highly efficient 20 MW Alkaline Water Electrolysis modules, known as scalum® for green hydrogen production.
The project’s green methanol output will not only cut fossil carbon emissions in the maritime industry but also drive employment opportunities and economic growth in Tasmania.
To achieve its goal of producing net-zero methanol, the Bell Bay Powerfuels Project requires substantial amounts of green hydrogen and scalable electrolysers for large-scale production. Scheduled to commence by 2028, the project aims to achieve the annual production of 300,000 tonnes of green methanol.
ABEL Energy and thyssenkrupp nucera are excited to cooperate in creating the next generation of circular clean energy products. This project is also centred on fostering innovation and progress in the green hydrogen sector.
ABEL Energy Chief Technology Officer, Rhys Tucker said:
“thyssenkrupp nucera have an enviable track record of manufacturing electrolysers, drawing on their existing production capacity, supply chains and decades of experience. Their Scalum electrolysers are well suited to the requirements of our Bell Bay project. We look forward to continuing development of our project with the support of thyssenkrupp nucera”
thyssenkrupp nucera Australia Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Johann Rinnhofer, said:
“We are pleased to be selected as the preferred supplier for this pivotal project in Australia, and to work together with ABEL Energy to further execute this project. It underscores the relevance of selecting electrolysis technology which matches the operational and economical needs for large-scale hydrogen projects”.
ENDS
About ABEL Energy www.abelenergy.com.au
ABEL Energy is an Australian industrial project development company focusing on the production and use of green hydrogen primarily for the production of green methanol. The company is led by some of the most experienced synthetic fuel proponents in Australia, with expertise in chemical engineering, fuel applications, and corporate development. It is a member of the Methanol Institute, Australian Hydrogen Council, CO2 Value Australia, and BBAMZ Ltd.
For media inquiries, contact Simon Talbot, Director Commercial
M: 0447 599 622 E: s.talbot@abelenergy.com.au
About thyssenkrupp nucera www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10 gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards a climate-neutrality. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July and is a member of the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since September.
