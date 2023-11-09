Private: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty: Pioneering “Hybrid Commission Splits” To Elevate Real Estate Agent Earnings
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, a trailblazer in the real estate industry, is proud to introduce its innovative “Hybrid Commission Splits” – a game-changing compensation model designed to revolutionize the way real estate agents earn and thrive. With a two-tiered approach, this pioneering system ensures that real estate agents have the flexibility and opportunity to maximize their income based on their own performance and engagement.
The “Hybrid Commission Splits” at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty consist of two distinct components:
1. Self-Generated Deals: Real estate agents who generate their own deals benefit from a dynamic commission structure that rewards their performance over the last 12 months. This component is tailored to motivate and incentivize agents to excel. The commission splits are as follows:
• Agents who have earned between $0 and $50,000 in the last 12 months enjoy an impressive 70/30 commission split.
• For agents who earned between $50,001 and $100,000 in the last 12 months, the commission split becomes an enticing 80/20.
• Top-performing agents who have earned $100,001 and more in the last 12 months are rewarded with an outstanding 90/10 commission split.
2. Company-Generated Deals: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty offers a performance-based program that provides agents with connections and leads from the company at no upfront cost. This program is designed to support service-oriented agents, brokers, and teams in growing their businesses. Here’s how it works:
• Agents receive connections and leads from Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
• Agents work with clients toward closing, providing brief status updates along the way.
• Upon a successful home transaction closing, agents pay a success fee out of escrow to Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
• Over time, agents who excel in converting these connections will receive a larger share of the connections in their market.
Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, emphasized the significance of this innovative approach: “Our ‘Hybrid Commission Splits’ represent our commitment to empowering real estate agents with the best opportunities for success. Whether agents generate their own deals or leverage our company-generated deals program, our goal is to help them thrive in the real estate industry.”
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s “Hybrid Commission Splits” are poised to set a new industry standard by combining dynamic rewards for self-generated deals with a performance-based program for company-generated deals. It provides agents with the flexibility to choose the path that aligns with their strengths and ambitions.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is committed to empowering its real estate agents by licensing its intellectual property. This comprehensive system equips Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty agents with a range of innovative features that enhance their capabilities:
1. VIP Home Hunter Service: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty agents can provide their VIP clients with exclusive access to off-market, unlisted homes. This VIP Home Hunter Service ensures that clients receive a privileged view of hidden real estate gems.
2. YHSGR Multiple Cash Offers Dashboard: Real estate agents at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty can generate multiple cash offers for their clients in just 3 minutes using this powerful dashboard. This streamlined process provides clients with a competitive edge in the market.
3. YHSGR Power Buyer System: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty agents have the ability to transform every buyer into a cash buyer with the YHSGR Power Buyer System. This innovation simplifies the home-buying process and offers clients greater flexibility and purchasing power.
In addition to these invaluable tools, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty agents are licensed to access the Billion Dollars Real Estate Agents Home Selling System. To license Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s intellectual property and gain access to this powerful system, agents pay a licensing fee of $4,010 for 12 months. This investment enables real estate agents to become dominant forces in the marketplace and leverage the cutting-edge tools that set them apart from the competition.
For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and its pioneering “Hybrid Commission Splits,” please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
