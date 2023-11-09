Joint Statement on the Japan-ROK-U.S. Trilateral Dialogue on Space Security

MEDIA NOTE

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

NOVEMBER 8, 2023

Japan, the United States, and the Republic of Korea (ROK) held a trilateral dialogue on space security in Seoul on November 8, 2023. In accordance with “The Spirit of Camp David: Joint Statement of Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United States,” released on August 18, 2023, the dialogue focused on issues related to space security, particularly regarding threats in the space domain, national space strategies, and the responsible use of space.

Representatives from the three countries engaged in discussions aimed at promoting safe, secure and sustainable use of outer space and enhancing the resilience of space systems.

The three countries intend to continue such engagements to fulfill the leaders’ vision to enhance space security trilaterally.