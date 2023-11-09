Lado International Institute Shines at ICEF Berlin 2023: Weaving Global Connections for an Inspiring Future.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lado International Institute, an ESL institution with over 45 years of experience, has left an indelible impression at the ICEF Berlin 2023 Fair. This global event served as the perfect stage for forging strategic connections and signing meaningful collaborations with globally renowned student recruitment agencies.
In the words of Lado's Director, Alex Roset: "Sharing our passion for ESL teaching with new agents is essential for us. At Lado International Institute, we believe that learning a language is more than acquiring knowledge; it's a transformative experience. We strive to convey that unique vision that makes our approach exceptional."
Lado International Institute's standout participation at ICEF Berlin 2023 solidifies its position as a leader in ESL education in the Washington DC area and extends its influence globally. The fusion of cultures through the learning of new languages is a path towards global understanding and the opening of boundless opportunities.
Claudio Herrera, CEO of Lado International Institute, warmly invites all interested parties to join us at the upcoming ICEF MIAMI Fair in December. "It's more than just a fair; it's the chance to be part of a community that drives learning for future students. Dare to be part of Lado, and together, we will create a lasting impact."
As part of our ongoing commitment, we provide you with the school's schedule, accessible both at our facilities and on our website. Join us on this exciting journey of learning and transformation.
CLAUDIO HERRERA
In the words of Lado's Director, Alex Roset: "Sharing our passion for ESL teaching with new agents is essential for us. At Lado International Institute, we believe that learning a language is more than acquiring knowledge; it's a transformative experience. We strive to convey that unique vision that makes our approach exceptional."
Lado International Institute's standout participation at ICEF Berlin 2023 solidifies its position as a leader in ESL education in the Washington DC area and extends its influence globally. The fusion of cultures through the learning of new languages is a path towards global understanding and the opening of boundless opportunities.
Claudio Herrera, CEO of Lado International Institute, warmly invites all interested parties to join us at the upcoming ICEF MIAMI Fair in December. "It's more than just a fair; it's the chance to be part of a community that drives learning for future students. Dare to be part of Lado, and together, we will create a lasting impact."
As part of our ongoing commitment, we provide you with the school's schedule, accessible both at our facilities and on our website. Join us on this exciting journey of learning and transformation.
CLAUDIO HERRERA
Lado Institute
+1 617-599-7036
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok