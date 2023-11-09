Lado International Institute Shines at ICEF Berlin 2023: Weaving Global Connections for an Inspiring Future.

VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lado International Institute, an ESL institution with over 45 years of experience, has left an indelible impression at the ICEF Berlin 2023 Fair. This global event served as the perfect stage for forging strategic connections and signing meaningful collaborations with globally renowned student recruitment agencies.

In the words of Lado's Director, Alex Roset: "Sharing our passion for ESL teaching with new agents is essential for us. At Lado International Institute, we believe that learning a language is more than acquiring knowledge; it's a transformative experience. We strive to convey that unique vision that makes our approach exceptional."

Lado International Institute's standout participation at ICEF Berlin 2023 solidifies its position as a leader in ESL education in the Washington DC area and extends its influence globally. The fusion of cultures through the learning of new languages is a path towards global understanding and the opening of boundless opportunities.

Claudio Herrera, CEO of Lado International Institute, warmly invites all interested parties to join us at the upcoming ICEF MIAMI Fair in December. "It's more than just a fair; it's the chance to be part of a community that drives learning for future students. Dare to be part of Lado, and together, we will create a lasting impact."

As part of our ongoing commitment, we provide you with the school's schedule, accessible both at our facilities and on our website. Join us on this exciting journey of learning and transformation.

CLAUDIO HERRERA
Lado Institute
+1 617-599-7036
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

Lado International Institute Shines at ICEF Berlin 2023: Weaving Global Connections for an Inspiring Future.

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
CLAUDIO HERRERA
Lado Institute
+1 617-599-7036
Company/Organization
Lado International Institute
8618 westwood center dr suite 200
vienna, Virginia, 22182
United States
+1 617-599-7036
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

https://www.lado.edu/

More From This Author
Lado International Institute Shines at ICEF Berlin 2023: Weaving Global Connections for an Inspiring Future.
Lado International Institute Deja Huella en ICEF Berlin 2023: Forjando Alianzas Globales para el Futuro del Aprendizaje
Lado International Institute öffnet Türen zu einer globalen Zukunft auf der ICEF Berlin-Messe
View All Stories From This Author