Big Oil Hiked Gas Prices in Q3 and Made Huge Profits

Published: Nov 08, 2023

SACRAMENTO – From July through September, Big Oil hiked gas prices at the pump, eventually peaking at $6.08 per gallon in California. That led to profits of over $33 billion for Big Oil in only three months.

Here’s how much Big Oil raked in as gas prices spiked:

Valero – $2.6 billion

Phillips 66 – $2.1 billion

Marathon – $3.28 billion

PBF Energy – $786 million

BP – $3.3 billion

Exxon – $9.1 billion

Chevron – $6.5 billion

Shell – $6.2 billion

“ Big Oil hiked prices at the pump and took in huge profits. Instead of passing down savings to consumers, they sent billions to shareholders and Wall Street.

We’re continuing to hold them accountable with the new tools from our gas price gouging law.”

Governor Gavin Newsom

HOLDING BIG OIL ACCOUNTABLE: