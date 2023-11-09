Popular Vegan Chain, PLNT Burger, Opts for Boylan Bottling Cane Sugar Sodas in all of its NYC Locations
Beyond the Plate: Better-For-You Restaurants are not just upgrading their ingredients - they're upgrading their Beverage programs, too!NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLNT Burger, a dynamic vegan chain, is on a mission to serve not just the best burgers on the planet, but to do so in a way that's kind to the planet itself. Their commitment to providing a joy-filled and uplifting dining experience is palpable. With a menu of expertly crafted, plant-based burgers, PLNT Burger invites guests to embrace change through delicious, fun, and classic dishes. PLNT burger’s motto of “Eat the Change” reminds customers that eating plant-based is eating sustainably. With the addition of craft sodas made by the independently owned Boylan Bottling Co., customers can now “Drink the Change” at PLNT Burger's three brick-and-mortar locations in Manhattan, too!
Established in 1891, Boylan Bottling has made a name for itself through a 130+ year old tradition of crafting premium sodas, always sweetened with cane sugar and never resorting to high fructose corn syrup. Their range of natural sodas offers traditional flavors and emphasizes quality ingredients in sustainable glass bottles and reduced-waste fountain systems. This sets them proudly apart from the soda-industry giants who often rely on harmful chemicals and plastics. Like PLNT Burger, Boylan is committed to providing an experience that's a sustainable upgrade from the ordinary.
PLNT Burger's commitment to providing a superior dining experience is evident in every aspect of their operation, now including their carefully curated beverage selection. By serving Boylan sodas, PLNT Burger is setting a higher standard for fast food, ensuring that every aspect of their dining experience exceeds that of their competitors - from their expertly crafted plant-based menu items to the premium beverage options.
The significance of this collaboration extends beyond the dining experience. It reflects a broader shift in the food service industry towards indulgence that aligns with evolving consumer preferences. As conscious consumers seek out premium, sustainable options, PLNT Burger and Boylan Bottling are leading the way. Together, they're setting a new standard in the fast-food landscape by combining premiumization, indulgence, and environmental responsibility.
During November, all three NYC PLNT Burger locations will be offering $1 Boylan sodas with the purchase of a main and fries. PLNT Burger and Boylan’s will also be collaborating on a field marketing strategy of “Thirsty Thursday” sampling to New Yorkers outside PLNT Burger’s Union Square and Nomad locations.
For more information about PLNT Burger, please visit https://www.plntburger.com/
For more information about Boylan Bottling, please visit https://www.boylanbottling.com/
