Boylan Bottling's Relaunch of MASH Sparkling Fruit Drink: How a 130 y.o. Soda Brand Embraced Data Driven Decision Making
A Resurgence in Refreshment: Boylan Bottling's MASH Sparkling Fruit Drink Relaunch Blends Consumer Insights, Sustainable Packaging, and Exquisite FlavorsNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MASH, a sparkling fruit drink brand especially popular in New York City delicatessens, went through a major rebrand earlier this month. Founded by the esteemed independent soda company Boylan Bottling, MASH was reimagined utilizing extensive consumer research and relaunched in a completely new format with early buy in from distribution powerhouse - Big Geyser.
MASH Sparkling Fruit Drink is a unique beverage that strikes the perfect balance between soda, seltzer, and juice to create a one-of-a-kind experience. MASH combines the light effervescence of sparkling water with the natural goodness of vibrant fruit flavors. Each SKU combines two distinct fruits, expertly smashing them together to create a bold and unparalleled taste. There are currently 4 different flavors, each containing only 60-70 calories.
Since its inception, MASH has only been available in uniquely shaped proprietary PET bottles. However, Boylan Bottling is dedicated to minimizing its environmental impact, and the transition to cans for MASH reflects this commitment. The visually appealing cans are not only convenient but also recyclable, offering consumers a more environmentally responsible choice without compromising on taste. But, switching to cans was risky for the company, due to the brand recognition rooted in those short stubby plastic bottles.
This risk, however, was a calculated one. The Boylan team turned to extensive consumer feedback surveys and analyzed CPG industry market research to make data driven decisions at every step of the product development process. The consumer research involved simulating market/buying scenarios to gauge interest or responsiveness to different packaging iterations, price points, naming conventions, formulation considerations (such as sugar content, gluten-free status, functional benefits, etc.), flavor profiles, marketing messaging, and more.
“It was very important to our team that the newest iteration of MASH was created for and by the customers.” Says Boylan’s Brand and Insights Manager, Cassidy Meyer. “There is a truly cult-like following for this brand, and we feel the changes made to the product using their feedback and extensive research will now allow it to finally reach its full potential.”
Furthermore, the team took into consideration industry trends such as growing environmental consciousness and support for sustainable brands, the rise of non-alcoholic beverages and mocktails, and an increased demand for unique flavors and healthier alternatives. MASH has always delivered a low calorie, distinctive taste that makes an exceptional mocktail base, but now it does so with a cleaner label and in eco-friendly packaging.
In addition to the packaging and formula transformation, Boylan Bottling is proud to announce its partnership with Big Geyser, one of the country’s largest and most prominent non-alcoholic beverage distributors. The strategic collaboration between these companies will expand the availability of MASH across New York, reintroducing the brand to the market and reaching a broader audience. Big Geyser's extensive distribution network and industry expertise make them the ideal partner to ensure MASH is readily accessible in various retail and food service locations throughout the region.
The launch of this unique product line presents an excellent opportunity for distribution and retail partners to add incrementality and fill the holes in their beverage line up. Following a successful launch in the New York market, the Boylan team is actively exploring national distribution to bring MASH to a wider audience. Retailers and distributors interested in partnering with Boylan and offering their products are invited to contact [marketing@boylanbottling.com] for samples and further information.
Boylan Bottling's relaunch of MASH represents a strategic move for the 130+ year old company to captivate new audiences while reigniting the passion of existing MASH enthusiasts. The revitalized brand showcases Boylan Bottling's commitment to leveraging consumer insights and sustainability. The relaunch represents a new chapter in the MASH story, breathing fresh life into this beloved brand and reigniting the excitement surrounding its flavorful combinations.
Visit www.mashdrink.com to learn more and find MASH near you!
About Boylan Bottling:
Established in 1891, Boylan Bottling is an independent, family-owned brand known for its exceptional craft sodas made in the USA and commitment to quality. With a rich legacy spanning over a century, Boylan Bottling continues to delight consumers with its innovative and flavorful beverage offerings.
About Big Geyser:
Big Geyser was founded by Irving “Hal” Hershkowitz, who was a legend in the beverage industry. What started out as a small operation from the trunk of his car, has turned into one of the largest and most respected distributors in the United States. Big Geyser has direct relationships with all major grocery, drug stores, convenience, mass merchandisers, club, and corporate/institutional food service providers in their distribution area.
