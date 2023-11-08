Long Beach Founder Robert “Bob” Crow’s Farewell Salute: Honoring a Legacy of Love and Pride

Bob Crow - remembering the icon

A commemoration of a remarkable journey filled with love, advocacy, and unwavering dedication to the LGBTQ+ community.

LONG BEACH, CALIFRONIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With heavy hearts but a spirit of profound gratitude, Long Beach Pride invites the community to join in celebrating the extraordinary life and legacy of our beloved founder, Bob Crow. A tribute fitting for an icon, "Bob’s Farewell Salute," will be a commemoration of a remarkable journey filled with love, advocacy, and unwavering dedication to the LGBTQ+ community.

Event Details:

Date: November 11th, 2023

Time: Gathering at 10:15 AM, Event starts at 11:00 AM

Gathering for Bob's Farewell Ride:

Participants are invited to convene in their vehicles at Bixby Park, 130 Cherry Ave, Long Beach, CA, 90802, at 10:15 AM, where we will commence "Bob’s Farewell Float Ride" on the Long Beach Pride Float, a symbolic journey honoring Bob’s enduring legacy.

Farewell Procession:

A dignified procession will traverse west on Broadway towards Third Street, a route that mirrors Bob’s impactful journey within our community.

Farewell Tribute:

A poignant tribute will unfold at Harvey Milk Promenade Park and Equality Plaza, located at 212 East Third Street, Long Beach, CA 90802. This gathering will be a space for reflection, remembrance, and the honoring of Bob’s monumental contributions.

Reception:

A reception will ensue at Hamburger Mary's, located at 330 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802. Guests will be welcomed with complimentary "Bob Burgers," a heartfelt homage to our cherished friend.

Parking Information:

Ample parking is available at the 3rd Street Parking Structure. The venue is fully ADA accessible, ensuring convenience for all attendees.

For further details and inquiries, please contact Tonya Martin, tmartin@longbeachpride.com.

In the spirit of love, unity, and pride that Bob Crow so passionately championed, we come together to honor a legacy that will forever illuminate the path of advocacy and community love.