Unveiling NINACDN: A Journey from the Spotlight to Streaming Excellence
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NINACDN is born from a passion for delivering top-tier live streaming experiences. Founded by Tamar, an exuberant former singer, and Oleksii, a dedicated former figure skater, this dynamic duo shares a vision of connecting people, entertaining audiences, and empowering businesses through cutting-edge streaming.
About NINACDN
Meet Tamar and Oleksii, the creative minds behind NINACDN. As former performers with a shared love for the arts, they embarked on a unique journey to bring the magic of live streaming to the world. What began as a passion project has now evolved into NINACDN, a dynamic and innovative streaming company.
Driven by their experiences on the stage and ice rink, Tamar and Oleksii envisioned a world where live streaming was not just a technical process but an art form. They set out to create a company that would empower businesses, content creators, and communities to engage their audiences in unprecedented ways.
NINACDN's journey is one of dedication to excellence, unwavering creativity, and a relentless commitment to customer satisfaction. Tamar and Oleksii's unique blend of artistic flair and technical expertise sets NINACDN apart in the rapidly evolving landscape of live streaming.
Join them on this extraordinary voyage as NINACDN redefines what's possible in live streaming, bringing the magic of the performing arts to the digital world.
Streaming for All: From YouTubers to Houses of Worship
NINACDN caters to a diverse clientele, from individual YouTubers to major events and religious services. The company's mission is to empower clients with tailored streaming solutions.
The Ultimate Streaming Experience: NINACDN is committed to transforming the live streaming landscape with state-of-the-art technology and a focus on excellence.
Why Choose NINACDN: With a blend of innovation, creativity, and industry insight, NINACDN promises more than just streaming; it's about delivering memorable moments.
Join the Streaming Revolution: Experience the future of live streaming with NINACDN. Expect cutting-edge technology, stellar customer service, and unwavering commitment to excellence.
Your Streaming Partner: NINACDN believes success is built on collaboration, trust, and delivering results.
NINACDN Redefines Streaming: With a fresh approach, NINACDN merges entertainment and technology to captivate audiences and drive engagement.
As NINACDN embarks on this exciting journey, stay tuned for an electrifying evolution in the world of live streaming.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Tamar Gogiberidze and Oleksii Shumskyi
Co-Founders, NINACDN
Email: info@ninacdn.com
Phone: +1 404 584 5035 Ext. 4 & 5
Website: www.ninacdn.com
Oleksii Shumksyi
NINACDN
+1 404-584-5035
info@ninacdn.com
NINACDN | The Most Efficient CDN