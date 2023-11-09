Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,549 in the last 365 days.

Transforming Dental Habits: SmartLifeco Unveils Biodegradable Options for a Sustainable Future

As the world grapples with plastic waste and seeks eco-friendly alternatives, SmartLifeco combines dental hygiene with environmental awareness.

In an industry flooded with products that prioritize convenience over sustainability, we are proud to introduce a product that doesn't make you choose between dental health and the earth's future.”
— Joseph Gigliotti
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartLifeco, an innovative wellness brand focused on environmental sustainability, announces the launch of its new product: biodegradable dental picks with vegan dental floss. As the world grapples with plastic waste and seeks eco-friendly alternatives, SmartLifeco steps forward with a solution that marries dental hygiene with ecological consciousness.

Crafted from straw wheat, SmartLifeco's dental floss picks offer a durable and environmentally responsible zero-waste option for those looking to maintain their oral health without compromising the planet's wellbeing. These picks are 100% plastic-free, addressing the alarming issue of plastic pollution caused by traditional dental hygiene products.

"In an industry flooded with products that prioritize convenience over sustainability, we are proud to introduce a product that doesn't make you choose between dental health and the earth's future," said Joseph, CMO of SmartLifeco. "Our biodegradable dental picks are a small change you can make for a big environmental impact."

Committed to ethical practices, SmartLifeco ensures that every aspect of their products is cruelty-free, from the vegan dental floss in their dental picks to their biodegradable packaging. The floss is engineered to provide the highest efficacy in removing plaque and food particles, ensuring that users do not have to sacrifice quality for sustainability.

SmartLifeco's eco-friendly dental picks are a testament to the company's vision of a world where daily routines contribute positively to a greener future. By choosing biodegradable, cruelty-free, and plastic-free products, customers can take a stand against waste and animal cruelty, and move towards a more sustainable lifestyle.

The introduction of SmartLifeco's biodegradable picks signifies a shift in the industry, as consumers become increasingly aware of their environmental footprint. SmartLifeco is committed to offering innovative solutions that address environmental concerns, encourage positive change, and support a healthy lifestyle.

About SmartLifeco
SmartLifeco is a forward-thinking brand dedicated to creating sustainable and ethical dental hygiene products. By harnessing the power of natural materials and committing to cruelty-free practices, SmartLifeco pioneers a new standard for everyday wellness.

Joseph Gigliotti
SmartLifeco
support@smarterlifeco.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Transforming Dental Habits: SmartLifeco Unveils Biodegradable Options for a Sustainable Future

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more