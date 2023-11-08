Biodynamic Food & Wine Showcase Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Feauturing the largest tasting of biodynamic producers ever assembled in the United States.
"Biodynamic agriculture is the real regenerative," says Ms. Foster, "going beyond regeneration to truly restore the land, produce the highest quality crops, and reduce a farmʻs carbon footprint.”WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biodynamic Demeter Alliance is holding the largest tasting of biodynamic wines, beverages, cheeses, and delicious food ever assembled in the United States this Saturday, November 11, from 12–6 p.m. at the Westin Hotel in Westminster, CO. It is also a kickoff celebration of biodynamic agricultureʻs 100-year anniversary in 2024. Tickets are $30 (children under 14 free) and are available at https://buff.ly/49esOfW
— Sheila Foster
"Biodynamic agriculture has been leading the way since 1924," says the Alliance Executive Director Sheila Foster, "and we are excited to welcome the Denver/Boulder public to taste our producersʻ delicious products and learn more about the nutritional and ecological benefits of Demeter Biodynamic® practices."
In addition to many wines and other products to taste and try, there is a top-notch music lineup, including popular local musicians such as Andy Thorn (of Leftover Salmon), James Ross (of Phil Lesh & Friends), Jack Cloonan (of Jack Cloonan Band), and Sam Walker (from Clay Street Unit), and more who will be performing throughout the Showcase. There will also be a book signing by Liz Carlisle, a Keynote Speaker and the author of "Healing Grounds: Climate, Justice, and the Deep Roots of Regenerative Farming."
Biodynamics is a holistic, ecological, and ethical approach to farming and gardening that improves soil health, biodiversity, and crop nutrition and sequesters carbon dioxide. Demeter certification is the gold standard in 3rd party farm certifications and the leading edge of the regenerative agriculture movement.
Everyone attending the Biodynamic Food & Wine Showcase will enjoy a complimentary commemorative wine glass, wine tasting, samples of biodynamic products (from cheeses to skincare), live music, and the opportunity to connect with the greatest minds in biodynamics and regenerative agriculture. For more information about the Biodynamic Food & Wine Showcase, visit https://www.biodynamicconference.com/2023/showcase.
The Biodynamic Food & Wine Showcase is sponsored by the Boulder Weekly, Jack Rabbit Hill Farm, KGNU Community Radio, Y On Earth, Moxie Bread Co, Traditional Medicinals, Rogue Creamery, Meadowlark Hearth Farm, Troon Vineyard, J.Dirt Wines, Benziger Family Winery, White Leaf Provisions, Corkscrews Wine Storage, Chelsea Green Publishing, and ZenBunni Coffee.
To view all Showcase sponsors and vendors: https://www.biodynamicconference.com/2023/sponsors-exhibitors
------
About: The National Biodynamic Conference from November 8-12 at the Westin Hotel in Westminster, CO, brings together farmers, gardeners, educators, students, activists, entrepreneurs, and others interested in biodynamics from across the United States — and beyond. The largest Biodynamic gathering in North America, this Conference offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect, learn, question, share, and explore over five days of programming.
The National Biodynamic Conference is sponsored by Foxhollow Farm, One Gun Ranch, Earth and Humanity Foundation, Slow Money Institute, Regenerative Rising, Solspring Foods, Frey Vineyards, Jack Neal & Son Vineyard Management, Heart & Soil Magazine, Turtle Tree Biodynamic Seeds, Acres U.S.A., Living Lands Trust, Josephine Porter Institute, Seacoast Compost, Rogue Valley Food System Network, Montinore Estate, Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, Hawthorne Valley Farm, and Latitude Regenerative Real Estate.
About the Biodynamic Demeter Alliance: We believe that biodynamic agriculture can heal people and the planet. We advance the adoption of biodynamic practices among growers and bring together producers, distributors, advocates, consumers, and policymakers to create a thriving, equitable agricultural system that nurtures and supports the well-being of communities economically, environmentally, and spiritually. The Alliance represents 44,000 acres of Biodynamic® certified producers, 263 certified Biodynamic® businesses (non-farming), and an expanded network of nearly 200,000 individuals with collaborative ties to more than 30 regional organizations.
