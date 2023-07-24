Biodynamic Conference Highlights Importance of Traditional Ecological Knowledge in Fighting Climate Change
Liz Carlisle, author of Healing Grounds, will open the National Biodynamic Conference, hosted by the Biodynamic Demeter Alliance in Westminster, CO, Nov 8-12.WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Biodynamic Conference Highlights Importance of Bison, Bees, and Traditional Ecological Knowledge in Fighting Climate Change
Agriculture, done right, can heal both the planet and people. In her book Healing Grounds, author Liz Carlisle tells the stories of farmers reconnecting with their roots to fight climate change. Her book and two of the women featured in her book will open the National Biodynamic Conference, hosted by the Biodynamic Demeter Alliance in Westminster, CO, Nov 8-12.
“Biodynamic agriculture sprang out of a desire to heal people and the planet 100 years ago,” Biodynamic Demeter Alliance executive director Sheila Foster said. “Indigenous people have been cultivating food since time immemorial in a way that heals and regenerates natural systems. Healing Grounds tells these stories and more, and it seemed only fitting that we would open our national conference with the stories of those working hard to change agriculture and our understanding of agriculture to heal our planet.”
The opening keynote on November 9 will feature author Liz Carlisle, along with soil scientist Latrice Tatsey and ecologist Aidee Guzman. An enrolled member of the Blackfeet Nation, Latrice Tatsey, is studying the impact of reintroducing in-nii (American Bison) on the soil characteristics of native prairie systems. Aidee Guzman is an NSF and UC Chancellor's Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at UC Irvine, examining agroecological approaches that could harness biodiversity and ecosystem functioning for improved agricultural resilience. Both scientists are featured in the book Healing Grounds: Climate, Justice, and the Deep Roots of Regenerative Farming (2022).
“Latrice and Aidee’s work really inspired me,” says Carlisle. “Their multi-dimensional perspective as ecological scientists who are also deeply connected to the ancestral knowledge within their own communities profoundly changed the way I think about how to pursue regeneration through agriculture.”
Bringing to light the stories of how farmers can and are healing the earth is the focus of the National Biodynamic Conference, with more than 60 workshops, as well as field trips, discussion groups, and more. A Biodynamic Showcase featuring an impressive collection of Biodynamic wines for tasting and other products will be open to the general public on Saturday, Nov 11, from 12-6 pm. As the opening keynote, the stories featured in Carlisle’s book Healing Grounds provide inspiring insights into the work of Indigenous, Black, Latinx, and Asian American farmers who are reviving their ancestors' methods of growing food—techniques long suppressed by the industrial food system. She uses her book to tell the world about farmers who are restoring native prairies, nurturing beneficial fungi, and enriching soil health, all while feeding their communities and revitalizing cultural ties to the land. Their stories give concrete examples of how we can slowly repair broken ecosystems and shift our activities to engage the natural carbon cycle. Through the stories of those featured in her book, Carlisle shows that true regenerative agriculture is not a set of technical tricks for storing CO2 in the ground but a holistic approach that values diversity in plants and people. The foundation of Biodynamic agriculture is a holistic approach to agriculture that values biodiversity and the importance of building truly regenerative systems from on-site fertility, making Carlisle, Guzman, and Tatsey's work a perfect opening to the four-day conference.
In addition to Healing Grounds, Liz has written two other books about regenerative agriculture and agroecology: Lentil Underground (2015) and Grain by Grain (2019).
“The women featured in Healing Grounds are doing amazing work. Like so many dedicated farmers worldwide, the importance of their work can often go unnoticed. Biodynamics is a global movement. It includes biodynamic producers, but also many others with goals to understand, connect with and heal the earth and each other,” Foster said. “The National Biodynamic Conference is a great opportunity to tell more of these stories, and we are very grateful to Ms. Tatsey, Ms. Guzman, and Ms. Carlisle for sharing their stories and setting the tone for an exciting and inspiring four days.”
—***---
About the National Biodynamic Conference: The Biodynamic Conference brings together farmers, gardeners, educators, students, activists, entrepreneurs, and others interested in biodynamics from across the United States — and beyond. The largest Biodynamic gathering in the US, this Conference offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect, learn, question, share, and explore over five days of programming. In addition, we are holding the first-ever Biodynamic Producers Showcase, open to the ticketed public, on Saturday, November 11, from 12-6 pm, which will be the largest gathering of biodynamic producers ever assembled.
The National Biodynamic Conference is sponsored by: Foxhollow Farm, One Gun Ranch, Earth and Humanity Foundation, Slow Money Institute, Solspring Foods, Acres U.S.A., Chelsea Green Publishing, J. Dirt Wines, SeaCoast Compost, and Montinore Estates.
About the Biodynamic Demeter Alliance: The Biodynamic Demeter Alliance represents all of the Biodynamic Demeter certified producers in the United States and provides farmer education and networking support for other farmers and gardeners utilizing biodynamic practices. Our mission is to heal people and the planet through agriculture. We advance the adoption of biodynamic practices among growers and bring together producers, distributors, advocates, consumers, and policymakers to create a thriving, equitable agricultural system that nurtures and supports the well-being of communities economically, environmentally, and spiritually. www.biodynamicdemeteralliance.org.
Sheila Foster
Biodynamic Demeter Alliance
+1 541-778-7356
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram