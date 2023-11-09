Monarc Holdings to Showcase ANAX™ UAS Platform at 2023 Modern Warfare Week
Experience the dynamic flight capabilities, modularity, and multi-mission applicability of ANAX in CUAS and ISR scenarios.
ANAX provides best-in-class performance and modularity in an American-made, military-grade Group 2 UAS.”ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monarc Holdings, a global company that develops solutions to protect people, places, and things, is thrilled to announce its participation in the 2023 Modern Warfare Week. Monarc will demonstrate the groundbreaking ANAX™ Group 2 UAS Platform from Exerys™ on November 16, 2023 at Fort Liberty, in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
The ANAX UAS platform is poised to revolutionize the world of unmanned aerial systems with its unprecedented CUAS capabilities and high levels of adaptability. It brings together modern American manufacturing, commercial technology, and an open architecture system to power a platform that is durable and adaptable enough to be enduring, yet economical enough to remain attritable.
The ANAX platform features:
• Class-leading speed (100+ MPH) with race quadcopter maneuverability
• Carbon fiber monocoque chassis that houses all critical components—batteries included—for 360° structural protection
• Maximized interior volume to allow for current and future advanced system integration
• Modular tail tray that houses specialized electronics (flight controller, control, video systems) for ease of integration and future upgrades
• Multiple mounting points for ancillary devices to bolster multi-mission capability
• Overall form and name inspired by the dragonfly, nature's most proficient aerial hunter
"We are excited to introduce the ANAX UAS platform at Modern Warfare Week," said Joe Cufari, CEO of Monarc Holdings. "ANAX provides best-in-class performance and modularity in an American-made, military-grade Group 2 UAS. It has a wide range of potential military, law enforcement and civilian applications and is ready to take entire industries to new heights.”
About Monarc Holdings & Exerys
Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monarc Holdings drives the growth of innovative ideas and technologies that protect people, places, and things. A wholly owned subsidiary of Monarc, Exerys™ designs products and solutions that support Monarc’s mission, including the revolutionary new ANAX™ UAS platform. For more information about Monarc and Exerys, please visit www.monarcgroup.net and www.exerys.com.
