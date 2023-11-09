BRI And Deyadira Méndez Present: Growing in the Gap: Building Authentic Leadership in Your Business, Career, and You

Tanya Davis

DENVER, CO, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butterfly Rising Institute (BRI) a coaching organization for single, working mothers in Colorado who are facing challenging times, and Deyadira Méndez a realtor with Keller Williams Denver Southeast, announce Growing in the Gap: Building Authentic Leadership in Your Business, Career, and You. The event will demystify the myths behind women growing in their authenticity as they make informed decisions on their professional and personal development.

Hosted by Deyadira Méndez with Keller Williams Denver Southeast, the event is Dec. 2nd from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Keller Williams Denver Southeast’s headquarters: 3151 S. Vaughn Way in Aurora and will feature Tanya Davis, Transformational Life Coach, Career Woman, and Founder of BRI.

The event is for women who are thinking about growing their career as an entrepreneur or a valued team member and leader within an organization or decluttering their personal lives to make room for growth. During the event, attendees will learn how to implement key transformational steps that will have lasting and impactful changes in both their professional and personal development.

“If you ever wondered, ‘why am I getting stuck at this same point in life’ either as a mother or dynamic leader, then this is your chance to find some clarity,” says Davis.

During the interactive sessions, attendees will learn the five dilemmas of being a career mother and how to overcome them with simple daily actions. They will receive a comprehensive understanding of how change management principles can save them money as entrepreneurial moms and career women as they develop their roadmap to success.

The cost of the event is $149 and includes breakfast and lunch. Butterfly Rising Institute supports the community, so a portion of the fee will be donated to the Hope House, a self-sufficiency program for teen mothers. In addition, a Hope House representative and a Hope House mom will be speaking at the event about the journey of being a working teen mother. For more information and to register, visit: https://growinginthegap.eventbrite.com

About Butter Rising Institute:

Butterfly Rising Institute (BRI) is a passionate community and coaching organization that uses change-management principles from the business world along with a personal touch to help working moms, specifically, single mothers facing challenging times through life-changing transformation. Butterfly Rising Institute offers the BR Method, an 8-week certificate course program, which includes group and 1:1 coaching focusing on one of three pillars: career, communication, or cash flow. The systematic approach uses educational tools to learn how to take actionable steps toward making big changes. After the program is complete, single mothers receive a certificate and are empowered to soar on their own. BRI also offers a community and network of other single mothers as well as annual retreats. BRI’s ultimate vision is that no single mother is left behind regardless of status, situation, or stigma. For more information visit: https://www.butterflyrisinginstitute.com

About Tanya Davis:

Tanya is a life coach who's passionate about empowering women who are juggling a career and single motherhood. As a single mom and a career professional, Tanya knows firsthand the struggles that come with balancing work and home life. With an undergraduate degree in Accounting and a master's in professional studies in Communications, and as a current Ph.D. student with a focus on Change Management and Leadership, Tanya is equipped to help women navigate both their everyday and professional lives. Tanya is not only a student of the principles utilized but a self-discoverer. Once she applied the principles of change management to her own life, she discovered their power in helping her cope with the challenges of being a single mother while pursuing her career.