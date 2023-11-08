Mayor Bowser to Celebrate Progress on the DC Smart Street Lighting Project

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, November 6 at 11:00 a.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser and District officials will celebrate progress on the DC Smart Street Lighting Project, which is providing neighborhoods across all eight wards with better, more efficient, and more modernized streetlights.

The DC Smart Lighting Project is part of the District’s Smart Cities initiative to upgrade the entire District streetlight network of more than 75,000 lights to LED, which offer energy efficiency, better light directing and safety, remote monitoring, and brightness control.

This is the District’s first public-private partnership (P3) and the largest P3 street light project in the nation. Mayor Bowser introduced the Public-Private Partnership Act of 2014, an innovative piece of legislation that encourages private investment in major public works projects and establishes a clear framework for securing P3s, when she was a councilmember.

WHEN:

Monday, November 6 at 11:00 a.m.



WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Sharon Kershbaum, Interim Director, District Department of Transportation

Thennie Freeman, Acting Director, Department of Parks and Recreation

Sia Kusha, Group Head, Business Development & Partnering, Plenary Americas

WHERE:

Langdon Park Recreation Center

2901 20th Street NE

*Closest Bus Lines: H6, 86, 83*

*Closest Bikeshare: Rhode Island and Montana Ave NE*



