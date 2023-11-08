Mayor Bowser Celebrates DC’s Veterans and Encourages Residents to Attend ‘DC Hires Vets’ Event

(Washington, DC) – Today, ahead of Veterans Day, Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrated DC’s veterans at the opening of Trusted Medical, a new health care provider for veterans in Downtown, DC, and urged veterans to attend the upcoming DC Hires Vets hiring event.

“This week, we will honor the brave men and women who have fought for our freedoms. We know that one of the best ways to show our gratitude for veterans is through the resources and opportunities we provide in the community – from health care to jobs,” said Mayor Bowser. “Of course, in DC, Veterans Day is also a reminder that the thousands of Washingtonians who have fought to defend our democracy have also been excluded from it – one more reason we continue our fight for statehood.”

Upcoming events include:

Veteran Hiring Fair: DC Hires Vets Sponsored by Department of Human Resources: Join the DC Department of Human Resources for a hiring fair focused on veterans. The hiring fair will bring together District Government agencies, private sector companies, and partnering non-profit organizations who will make on-the-spot job offers for available opportunities in several industries. The event is free and candidates may elect up to two positions in which they would like to be considered.

When: Thursday, November 9 at 10 am

Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library (901 G Street NW)

RSVP to attend

Veterans Day Concert with the US Navy Band: Join the Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs, DC Public Library, and the National Museum of the United States Navy to enjoy a free day of music featuring the United States Navy Band’s dynamic popular music group, Cruisers, and the Concert Band’s 12-member brass ensemble.

When: Friday, November 10 at 1 pm

Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Library (901 G Street NW)

RSVP to attend



