Laredo Sector Border Patrol seized over $2 Million in Marijuana at checkpoint

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working at the I-35 checkpoint seized marijuana that totaled over $2,000,000 in street value.

 The incident occurred on Nov. 3,  when a tractor trailer approached the primary inspection lane. A service canine alerted to the trailer and was referred to secondary for further inspection. Agents discovered numerous bundles inside the trailer.

A total of 156 bundles were removed from the trailer.  The narcotics tested positive for marijuana.  The marijuana had a total weight of 1652.5 KG with a street value of $2,914,511.20.

The driver and passenger were taken into Border Patrol custody.  

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

