Laredo Sector Border Patrol seized over $2 Million in Marijuana at checkpoint

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working at the I-35 checkpoint seized marijuana that totaled over $2,000,000 in street value.

The incident occurred on Nov. 3, when a tractor trailer approached the primary inspection lane. A service canine alerted to the trailer and was referred to secondary for further inspection. Agents discovered numerous bundles inside the trailer.

A total of 156 bundles were removed from the trailer. The narcotics tested positive for marijuana. The marijuana had a total weight of 1652.5 KG with a street value of $2,914,511.20.

The driver and passenger were taken into Border Patrol custody.