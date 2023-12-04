Zeidler Group Launches Enhanced Transaction Costs Calculations Services
Zeidler Group introduces advanced transaction cost services for asset management, enhancing compliance, transparency, and cost control.
With our clients’ requirements in mind, we are proud to provide an end-to-end, fully managed solution for calculating clients’ transaction costs in line with applicable regulatory requirements.”NEW CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeidler Group, a prominent provider of cutting-edge, digitally innovative fund solutions for the asset management industry, is delighted to announce the introduction of its enhanced transaction cost calculation services. This latest offering is designed to streamline operations, enhance compliance, and improve transparency, particularly concerning costs and charges, addressing critical considerations within the asset management industry.
— Gemma Capelo
Zeidler Group’s automated transaction cost calculation solution optimises transaction cost calculation processes, offering asset managers a fully managed and innovative solution that streamlines the calculation process from data ingestion to the delivery of final results. This advancement offers numerous benefits to asset managers, enhancing the efficiency of production processes and the subsequent distribution of data into the market.
Gemma Capelo, Head of Reporting Services Division, at Zeidler Group, stated:
"Our latest enhancement presents an exciting opportunity for us to ensure our clients succeed with responsive tech-driven solutions. With our clients’ requirements and the wider asset management industry’s key considerations in mind, we are delighted to provide a standalone, automated end-to-end, fully managed solution for calculating clients’ transaction costs in line with applicable regulatory requirements. In addition, as the need for an all-in-one fund solution service provider continues, we intentionally strive to innovate and enhance our reporting solutions with the future in mind".
Key features of the enhanced transaction cost calculation solution include:
• Automated Calculation Engine
• Comprehensive Compliance
• Customizable Calculation Models
• Scalability and Integration
• Enhanced Automation
• Streamlined Data Management.
• Quality Assurance
• User-Friendly Interface
• Seamless Dissemination
• Transparency and Reporting
• Cost Savings
• Effortless Integration
Kunal Grover, Head of Business Development at Zeidler Group, commented:
“At Zeidler Group, we are committed to empowering our clients to scale their fund operations for the future. Whether you are a small or large asset management firm, our calculations engine is scalable to meet your requirements. Our latest enhancements increase efficiency and better serve our clients”.
Arne Zeidler, CEO and Founder at Zeidler Group, added:
“Our enhanced transaction cost calculation solution is a game-changer for asset managers. The latest enhancement and automation of our transaction cost calculation services further solidifies Zeidler Group’s position as a digitally innovative and progressive fund solutions provider. This innovation is a testament to the hard work of our software engineering and of course, our Reporting Services Division.”
About Zeidler Group
Zeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm revolutionising legal, regulatory, compliance, and reporting services for the asset management industry. Zeidler Group builds collaborative, strategic, and meaningful partnerships by providing innovative digital solutions and bespoke research-based legal advice and regulatory guidance. Zeidler Group’s range of asset management clients includes some of the largest and most respected names in the industry and boutique operators. The firm services more than 250 clients with aggregate assets under management above USD 1.5 trillion.
For more information, visit: zeidler.group.
Kate Horgan
Zeidler Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn