Thomas Finch

Thomas is an events officer and runs events along with the rest of the team at the IfG. In this role, he works closely with the wider communications team to deliver on executing events that showcase the activity of the IfG.

Prior to this role, Thomas worked as the communications and events coordinator at the University of Notre Dame in London, working on all logistical aspects of internal and external events; and most recently, he worked as a customer experience superviser at the Lyceum Theatre helping to run its high-volume front of house operations for each show. His BA in French and an MA in Acting naturally complement each other to elevate the impact of every event.

