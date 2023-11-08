Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,614 in the last 365 days.

Thomas Finch

Thomas is an events officer and runs events along with the rest of the team at the IfG. In this role, he works closely with the wider communications team to deliver on executing events that showcase the activity of the IfG.

Prior to this role, Thomas worked as the communications and events coordinator at the University of Notre Dame in London, working on all logistical aspects of internal and external events; and most recently, he worked as a customer experience superviser at the Lyceum Theatre helping to run its high-volume front of house operations for each show. His BA in French and an MA in Acting naturally complement each other to elevate the impact of every event.
 

You just read:

Thomas Finch

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more