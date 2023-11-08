VBoutique offers Fotona SP Dynamis and Fotona StarWalker Laser Treaments
EINPresswire.com/ -- VBoutique Aesthetics & Wellness, a leading aesthetic and wellness center in South Florida, is thrilled to announce the addition of two cutting-edge laser treatment technologies to their already extensive list of services. The Fotona SP Dynamis and Fotona StarWalker® MaQX laser treatments have now become part of VBoutique’s comprehensive repertoire, offering patients the latest in non-invasive cosmetic procedures.
Dr. Neda Vanden Bosch (“Dr. V”) is an accomplished physician with over 17 years of practice and training in dermal fillers, collagen stimulators, laser and radiofrequency treatments, and skincare. Dr. V holds medical licenses in 7 states and is board-certified by The American Board of Radiology and the American Board of Anti-Aging and Regenerative.
Fotona, a renowned global leader in medical and aesthetic laser technologies, has crafted the SP Dynamis and StarWalker award-winning systems to deliver exceptional results in various areas of cosmetic enhancement and skin rejuvenation.
The Fotona SP Dynamis is a highly versatile laser system that caters to a wide range of treatments, including skin resurfacing, hair removal, hair restoration, vascular lesions, skin tightening, acne and acne scarring and more. This multi-application platform is designed to provide patients with effective and minimally invasive solutions to enhance their appearance and overall well-being.
The Fotona StarWalker, on the other hand, is a state-of-the-art Q-switched laser system that sets new standards in tattoo removal, pigmented lesion treatment, melasma and the rejuvenation of dull or aging skin. It utilizes an array of advanced technologies to deliver unmatched precision and results, making it an ideal choice for patients seeking to address specific skin concerns. This cutting-edge device targets melasma and pigmentary issues (as well as with scars, tattoos etc) across all skin types.
“We’re excited to introduce the Fotona SP Dynamis and Fotona StarWalker treatments to our valued patients in South Florida. These cutting-edge technologies exemplify our commitment to providing the most advanced and effective cosmetic procedures available. We believe that the addition of these laser treatments will offer our patients even more choices to help them look and feel their best.” - Dr. Neda R. Vanden Bosch, MD, VBoutique Aesthetics & Wellness
The Fotona SP Dynamis and Fotona StarWalker treatments are known for their safety, minimal downtime, and outstanding results. They are suitable for individuals seeking to rejuvenate and tighten their skin, prevent or reverse hair loss, reduce the appearance of pigmented and vascular lesions, treat melasma, or undergo tattoo removal with maximum precision.
At VBoutique, their team of highly trained staff along with Dr. V will customize treatment plans to meet each client’s unique needs and goals. With the Fotona SP Dynamis and Fotona StarWalker, patients can benefit from the latest advancements in laser technology, backed by the expertise and care that VBoutique is known for.
For more information about VBoutique and their new Fotona laser treatments, or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.vboutiquefl.com or call (561) 357-2020
About VBoutique:
VBoutique is a premier aesthetic and wellness medspa located in Lake Worth, FL, dedicated to providing patients with a comprehensive range of cutting-edge cosmetic procedures and wellness services. Their team of skilled professionals is committed to delivering the highest standard of care and exceptional results in a comfortable and welcoming environment.
VBoutique Aesthetics & Wellness
(561) 357-2020
3618 Lantana Rd
Lake Worth, FL 33462
Dr. Neda Vanden Bosch
